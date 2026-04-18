5 Heist Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

There are a few essential elements of a heist film. You've got to assemble a crack team of robbers, criminals, and wanted men. Then you've got to identify the perfect crime; the kind no one would ever be stupid enough to try. Then you make a plan, which could possibly get you killed if it fails. Then all that's left is to see how it goes.

Out of this formula, the heist genre was born. But don't let this simplicity fool you: You can find all kinds of movies under the heist film umbrella, from the gritty hyperrealism of "Heat" to the slickness of "Ocean's Eleven." In this list, we'll break down five heist movies that you need to watch at least once.

These films were selected because they were either critically acclaimed at their debut or have been reappraised with time. Each one represents the peak of the heist genre, whether they excel at the genre's strengths or thoughtfully subvert them, and they all make for a thrilling watch and an even more rewarding rewatch.