Grant Gustin Gets A New Flash Suit For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Concept Design
It'll be interesting to see how James Gunn and Peter Safran handle the Flash in the DCU. Given the character's longstanding history in DC Comics, Barry Allen, Wally West, or another speedster will likely have a presence in the rebooted cinematic universe, but who will play them?
Ezra Miller played Barry Allen in the DCEU, but after many controversies and "The Flash" bombing at the box office, their time as the Scarlet Speedster could be coming to an end. In their stead, Grant Gustin has become a popular fan cast for the DCU role, given his tenure as the speedster on The CW's "The Flash." Artist horrific.heroics ran with that idea. Taking to Instagram, they reimagined Gustin's take on the Fastest Man Alive, posting concept art for what he could look like in the rebooted DCU. The design depicts Barry in an all-new, gorgeous suit with a yellow belt, gloves, trademark wing ears, and a lightning bolt on the chest, perfectly accenting the classic red outfit.
Horrific.heroics' Flash concept art gives the character a look more accustomed to his comic book costume, which previous live-action adaptations have attempted but never got quite right. While it seems unlikely Gustin would reprise the role, should Gunn want to lean into the DC multiverse to bring the DCU's Flash to life, this art showcases what the actor could look like as the new version of the hero.
Grant Gustin isn't ruling out his superhero return
From top to bottom, the DCU Flash concept art from horrific.heroics exudes what the character should look like in live-action, incorporating all of the iconic details of Barry Allen's comic book costume while adapting it for the real world. It also highlights what Grant Gustin brought to the character during his time as the Scarlet Speedster, and although he may have hung up his speedster suit, he isn't ruling out a return one day.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gustin reiterated his love for the sci-fi and superhero genres despite spending 10 years wrapped up in The Flash's adventure. "I would be open to doing any superhero thing again. The Flash or something else, as long as it's a character I was excited about," the actor stated. "I mean, I would love for someone to call me about some Flash-related thing at some point down the line. I think regardless of whether I put the suit on again or not, and I love this, I'll be associated with the character for the rest of my life. No matter what else I do in my career, this will probably be the thing that I'm most recognized for."
You'd think Gustin would be hesitant to return after spending a decade with the same character, but that doesn't seem to be the case, as from the sound of things, he's just a phone call — and a good pitch — away from returning as the Flash. Of course, this doesn't mean he'll be the DCU's speedster or that DC Studios is even considering him, but assuming James Gunn is interested, Gustin wouldn't mind bringing Barry Allen to the big screen.