Grant Gustin Gets A New Flash Suit For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Concept Design

It'll be interesting to see how James Gunn and Peter Safran handle the Flash in the DCU. Given the character's longstanding history in DC Comics, Barry Allen, Wally West, or another speedster will likely have a presence in the rebooted cinematic universe, but who will play them?

Ezra Miller played Barry Allen in the DCEU, but after many controversies and "The Flash" bombing at the box office, their time as the Scarlet Speedster could be coming to an end. In their stead, Grant Gustin has become a popular fan cast for the DCU role, given his tenure as the speedster on The CW's "The Flash." Artist horrific.heroics ran with that idea. Taking to Instagram, they reimagined Gustin's take on the Fastest Man Alive, posting concept art for what he could look like in the rebooted DCU. The design depicts Barry in an all-new, gorgeous suit with a yellow belt, gloves, trademark wing ears, and a lightning bolt on the chest, perfectly accenting the classic red outfit.

Horrific.heroics' Flash concept art gives the character a look more accustomed to his comic book costume, which previous live-action adaptations have attempted but never got quite right. While it seems unlikely Gustin would reprise the role, should Gunn want to lean into the DC multiverse to bring the DCU's Flash to life, this art showcases what the actor could look like as the new version of the hero.