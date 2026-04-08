The Boys Season 5 Premiere's Most Tragic Death Is Also A Full-Circle Moment

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 1 — "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite"

"The Boys" never fails to produce disturbing scenes, and it isn't prepared to go quietly into the night as it comes to an end. The Season 5 premiere kills off a popular character who's been around since the beginning of the superhero show. While it's a sad ending for A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), it concludes a redemption arc that started a while ago.

In the episode, the team's rescue mission to get Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and M.M. (Laz Alonso) out of the Freedom Camp hits a snag after the arrival of Homelander (Antony Starr). A-Train arrives in the nick of time to save the day and instigate the superpowered fascist man-baby into chasing after him.

A-Train looks to have the advantage, outpacing Homelander on a straight road, but an ordinary citizen stepping out of their car throws A-Train off. Rather than run through the person, A-Train swerves and crashes in the forest. It's here that Homelander snaps his neck after A-Train taunts him. This moment is powerful, as it links back to the first episode of "The Boys," signaling how much has changed.