Masters Of The Universe Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Even the most incurious '80s kid knows that when Prince Adam holds the Power Sword aloft and says "By the power of Grayskull, I have the POWER," he will be transformed into his musclebound alter ego. But his connection to his sword didn't start with the Sorceress of Grayskull simply giving him the weapon.

In the comic book "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Sword of Flaws #3," the sword and He-Man's powers are given a backstory when another power sword pops up in a far Eternian mountain range. While he competes with Skeletor to grab the weapon, Orok and the Sorceress research the sword's past. They discover that the mystery of the Power Sword goes all the way back to the founding of Grayskull itself.

Once, in the future land that would be Grayskull Castle, the Quadrant of Powers used to gather. These powerful leaders realized that technology might overcome magic in the near future, and an architect named Gray was hired to create a castle that would protect the ancient Magic of the Light, and the sword that embodies it, from harm. The power of Grayskull is literally this — the power of Gray, filtered through his skull-shaped domicile.

But the Snakemen realized that it would be wise to claim the magic for themselves. The Great Wars ensue, which lead to the rise of He-Ro, the first man to wield the Power Sword. In some continuities, He-Ro is an ancestor of He-Man's, and the additional resemblance between them and Gray suggests that both He-Ro and He-Man descended from the same scientist and architect from ancient Eternia. One of the biggest moments in "Master of the Universe: Revelation" deepens the connection between He-Ro and He-Man, though in this version of events they're not related.