Who Plays Prince Henry In Red, White & Royal Blue?
Based on the bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston, "Red, White & Royal Blue" is the delightfully dirty summer rom-com you've been waiting for — and it also features two fresh faces as its leading men. A story that wonders what would happen if a hypothetical First Son of the United States fell in love with a Prince of England, "Red, White & Royal Blue" found its Prince Henry in Nicholas Galitzine, a British actor with a few buzzy projects under his belt — though this is definitely his biggest role yet.
So where have you seen Galitzine before? If you're a fan of Netflix's original horror shows or you know why James Corden stopped traffic in a rat costume in 2021, you're probably familiar with this young actor's work, and he's about to get bigger than ever thanks to "Red, White & Royal Blue." Ahead of the Amazon movie's release, here's where you've seen Nicholas Galitzine before.
Nicholas Galitzine started his career with a string of supporting appearances
Galitzine kicked off his career in 2014 in a movie called "The Beat Beneath My Feet," for which he also provided music and which starred the late Luke Perry — and from there, he scored a role on the TNT crime drama "Legends" for one episode. 2016 brought two new opportunities: "High Strung," which co-starred Jane Seymour and Sonoya Mizuno ("Crazy Rich Asians," "House of the Dragon"), and a small Irish dramedy titled "Handsome Devil."
Galitzine also booked supporting roles in the 2017 television movie "The Watcher in the Woods" and the 2020 Blumhouse Productions reboot "The Craft: Legacy." Before all of that, he also appeared in a main role in the Netflix supernatural horror series "Chambers" as Elliott Lefevre, son to Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn's Nancy and Ben who's struggling with addiction and the loss of his sister. Still, the best was yet to come with two performances that put him on the map in a big way.
Cinderella and Purple Hearts were Nicholas Galitzine's biggest projects yet
In 2021, Galitzine got his biggest break yet when he played Prince Robert in writer-director Kay Cannon's take on Cinderella, alongside Camila Cabello as the eventual princess, Billy Porter as fairy godparent Fab G, Idina Menzel as the wicked stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Porter as the kingdom's king and queen. (Yes, James Corden is also there. He plays one of the mice alongside British stand-up James Acaster.) One year later, Galitzine scored another leading role in a very different love story: Netflix's original movie "Purple Hearts," based on a novel by Tess Wakefield
As Luke Morrow, a Marine who meets and marries a singer-songwriter named Cassie (Sofia Carson) so that they can receive military benefits and pay off various debts, Galitzine marked himself as an actor who can easily handle a romantic leading role. Red, White & Royal Blue" will take his talents in a different direction with a funny, heartfelt, and unabashedly queer story that has a very different feeling than "Purple Hearts."
Nicholas Galitzine plays the sensitive, funny Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue
If you're not familiar with "Red, White & Royal Blue," you're in for an absolute treat. Galitzine's Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Alex Claremont-Diaz start their story as bitter enemies, and when they cause an international incident at Henry's brother's royal wedding by getting into an altercation and toppling a cake, they end up forced to go on a press tour promoting their close friendship. That friendship becomes real after some time, and it's not long before it turns into something more.
Fully in love, Henry and Alex carry on a torrid, steamy relationship as secretly as they possibly can when you consider that they're public figures under constant scrutiny. When their relationship is uncovered, they have to face bigotry and pressure from both the world and their families to come clean and go public with their love. Alex, for his part, is supported by his mother, President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), who's running for re-election; Henry faces more of an uphill battle contending with the famously reserved British monarchy.
The way McQuiston crafts Alex and Henry's relationship in the novel is at once funny, heartwarming, and deliciously dirty, with Henry and Alex writing emails to one another constantly whenever they're apart and having the time of their lives when they're together. Perez and Galitzine have a lot to live up to when it comes to bringing this relationship to life on-screen, but based on Galitzine's romantic leading man bona-fides, he's more than up to the challenge.
"Red, White & Royal Blue" drops on Amazon Video on August 11.