Who Plays Prince Henry In Red, White & Royal Blue?

If you're not familiar with "Red, White & Royal Blue," you're in for an absolute treat. Galitzine's Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Alex Claremont-Diaz start their story as bitter enemies, and when they cause an international incident at Henry's brother's royal wedding by getting into an altercation and toppling a cake, they end up forced to go on a press tour promoting their close friendship. That friendship becomes real after some time, and it's not long before it turns into something more.

Fully in love, Henry and Alex carry on a torrid, steamy relationship as secretly as they possibly can when you consider that they're public figures under constant scrutiny. When their relationship is uncovered, they have to face bigotry and pressure from both the world and their families to come clean and go public with their love. Alex, for his part, is supported by his mother, President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), who's running for re-election; Henry faces more of an uphill battle contending with the famously reserved British monarchy.

The way McQuiston crafts Alex and Henry's relationship in the novel is at once funny, heartwarming, and deliciously dirty, with Henry and Alex writing emails to one another constantly whenever they're apart and having the time of their lives when they're together. Perez and Galitzine have a lot to live up to when it comes to bringing this relationship to life on-screen, but based on Galitzine's romantic leading man bona-fides, he's more than up to the challenge.

"Red, White & Royal Blue" drops on Amazon Video on August 11.