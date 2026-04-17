5 Movies That Were Still Bad After Extensive Reshoots

Reshoots. The very mention generates eye-catching headlines and feelings of uncertainty. Sometimes, though, reshoots are a banal part of a creative process. Perhaps an actor wasn't available during principal photography. Maybe a location that was off-limits during the shoot becomes available later. Sometimes, a superior narrative concept emerges in the editing room and can only be realized through carefully deployed reshoots.

Certainly there are plenty of great movies that have made fine use of reshoots. However, in the realm of major studio releases, they are often employed for more cynical purposes. Specifically, to mold movies in to what studio executives consider popular at any given moment. Then there are the times where productions undergo reshoots to "improve" a movie ... and the final result still underwhelms.

The worst of these exemplify what happens when even expensive reshoots can't save a crummy movie. These productions underwent lengthy reshoots that radically overhauled their original vision, yet wasn't enough to salvage their artistic merit, proving that reshoots won't inherently solve a film's problems.