What The Cast Of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Looks Like In Real Life
"Monsters, Inc." is one of the best children's animated films of the 2000s, in large part because of its star-studded voice cast. From the burly bass of Sulley to the slimy sound of Randall, the film's voices are so memorable, you can identify the characters without even seeing them.
The movie continued the trend at the time of casting established screen stars in voice roles; previously the public had heard household name actors in the likes of "Toy Story," "A Bug's Life," "The Emperor's New Groove," and "Shrek." Still, "Monsters, Inc." featured several career voice actors to fill out the colorful personalities of Monstropolis. To this day, "Monsters, Inc." remains a successful franchise — the prequel "Monsters University" released in 2013 to great success, resulting in the 2021 Disney+ series "Monsters at Work" and an upcoming third film currently in the works.
Much of the "Monsters, Inc." cast are easily recognizable if you've watched enough film and TV pre-millennium. But even then, there are a few that may surprise once you've seen them in real life.
John Goodman (James P. Sulley Sullivan)
John Goodman's voice has a paternal quality that feels like a tight hug — perfect for a lovable giant like Sulley. Goodman's superb voice and acting skills have carried him across many career phases. His staying power in Hollywood is a testament to his talent in the VA booth and on camera.
Goodman has played many unique roles, from Walter Sobchak in "The Big Lebowski" to Fred Flintstone in "The Flintstones." Just before "Monsters, Inc.," he was Pacha in "The Emperor's New Groove," a role he continued into the direct-to-video sequel "Kronk's New Groove" and Season 2 of Disney Channel's "The Emperor's New School." He is also known for his run of Coen brothers films: In addition to "Big Lebowski," Goodman featured in "Raising Arizona," "Barton Fink," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," and "Inside Llewyn Davis." His credits also include standout 2010s movies like "Argo" and "Atomic Blonde."
Goodman is perhaps most known for his recurrent TV roles. He was one of the best TV sitcom dads of the '90s as Dan Conner on "Roseanne" and the revival series "The Conners" from 2018 to 2025. As of this writing, he just finished up on the hit Walton Goggins-starring HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones" as patriarch Eli Gemstone.
Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski)
Billy Crystal's smile and expressiveness are qualities you see in his "Monsters, Inc." character, Mike Wazowski. While Mike is certainly at the top of Crystal's list of signature roles –- reprising it in both "Monsters University" and "Monsters at Work" — the actor has done so much more than play a one-eyed green monster.
He was Harry Burns in the late Rob Reiner's classic romcom "When Harry Met Sally..." in 1989, as well as Mitch Robbins in slapstick comedy "City Slickers" in 1991. The actor was a close friend and repeated collaborator of Reiner, starring in "This Is Spinal Tap" and "The Princess Bride." Some of his other notable roles include "Analyze This," "Analyze That," and "Parental Guidance." Crystal also has extensive history in improv and hosting. A former "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 1985 to 1986, he's hosted the Oscars ceremony nine times, most recently in 2012. Crystal clearly channeled that charming wit into Mike Wazowski.
In recent years, Crystal made waves on Broadway with a theatre version of his 1992 film, "Mr. Saturday Night." It ran during the summer of 2022.
Mary Gibbs (Boo)
Mary Gibbs was only 3 years old when she voiced Boo in "Monsters, Inc.," and she hasn't set foot in a VA booth since. Though Boo only had a few discernible lines in the film, her few exclamations gave the story its warmth. As an adult, Gibbs has spoken candidly on her YouTube channel of the unconventional methods sound technicians used to capture her various emotions.
According to Gibbs, boom operators would follow her around the sound studio with her parents, capturing giggles and babbles to use. The crew coached her to say certain lines when necessary, and her parents created scenarios to elicit real meltdowns. Gibbs' recordings were later used for 2015's "Inside Out" to voice baby Riley.
Gibbs ventured briefly into YouTube in 2020, but has since retired from making content. Judging from her Instagram, she still proudly associates with her work as Boo by appearing and sharing her experiences at fan conventions.
Steve Buscemi (Randall Boggs)
Another example of a character subtly resembling their actor, Steve Buscemi was the smarmy voice behind Randall Boggs. Randall's bug-eyes were reminiscent of Buscemi's –- eyes that have aided in the actor's many famous roles.
The actor's unconventional look makes him easily recognizable. Take your pick – you could know him from "Monsters, Inc.," but you could also know him from his other John Goodman co-starring venture, "The Big Lebowski." Cinephiles remember him in "Reservoir Dogs," while Disney Channel-consuming millennials will automatically think of "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams" when seeing Buscemi.
If you love comedies, his small but memorable role in "Billy Madison" stands out, as does the "how do you do, fellow kids?" guy in "30 Rock." All Buscemi, all the time. Perhaps more than any actor on this list, Buscemi is known just as much for his face as he is his voice.
Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae)
With some of the most distinctive pipes in Hollywood, it's hardly a surprise that Jennifer Tilly was the voice behind Mike's girlfriend, Celia Mae. Best known as Tiffany Valentine in the "Chucky" franchise, Tilly has had a colorful career on the big and small screens since the 1990s.
After taking minor roles, she received acclaim for her part as Olive Neal in 1994's "Bullets Over Broadway," even earning an Academy Award nomination. She then starred in cult noir classic "Bound" in 1996 alongside Gina Gershon. Two years later, she landed her signature role as Tiffany, and the following year, she became the Griffins' neighbor Bonnie Swanson in "Family Guy." She's a rare example of an actor who has had onscreen success equal to (arguably greater than) their voice acting work. Indeed, part of Tilly's package is her beauty paired with her voice, similarly to Eartha Kitt.
Outside of her Season 1 stint on "Monsters at Work" and recurring appearances on "Family Guy," Tilly has mostly stayed relevant through her association with the "Child's Play" franchise, most recently with the popular TV series "Chucky," which concluded after three seasons in 2024. But, as has been the case for her entire career, Tilly is staying booked and busy. She currently has a recurring role on the Paramount+ teen series "School Spirits" as superintendent Deborah Hunter-Price.
James Coburn (Henry J. Waternoose)
James Coburn was the booming voice behind Monsters, Inc. CEO -– and villain — Henry J. Waternoose III. However, the actor spent a sizable portion of his career playing the hero.
"Monsters, Inc." was one of Coburn's final roles before passing away in 2002. Before that, he spent four decades in action and crime/detective roles. From the late 1950s into the early 1970s, he appeared in numerous Westerns like "The Restless Gun," "Johnny Ringo," "The Magnificent Seven," and "Route 66." Starting in the '60s, he took small roles in better known American classics like "Perry Mason" and "The Twilight Zone."
Once the Western genre fell out of public favor, Coburn shifted to action and detective dramas in the '70s and '80s. The final decade of Coburn's life saw him take on quite an eclectic list of supporting characters: he was in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" as Mr. Crisp, "The Nutty Professor" as Harlan Hartley, and "Snow Dogs" as "Thunder Jack" Johnson, the latter being his final major film release. Ironically, Coburn may be remembered more for these oddball roles than any of his gun-toting Westerns.
John Ratzenberger (Yeti aka The Abominable Snowman)
Pixar recruited yet another legendary voice actor for "Monsters, Inc." in John Ratzenberger. But at the time of the film's release, Yeti (The Abominable Snowman) in "Monsters, Inc." was one of his earliest voice acting roles. The actor played minor characters throughout the '70s and '80s (in "Superman" and "The Empire Strikes Back," among others) in addition to his long-standing role as Cliff Clavin in the sitcom "Cheers" before trying his hand at voice acting as Hamm the piggy bank in "Toy Story" in 1995. After the success of that film, it was off to the races as Ratzenberger pivoted into the VA sphere.
He had a generational run across every film of Pixar's 2000s renaissance era, including "Monsters Inc," "The Incredibles," "Finding Nemo," "Cars," "Ratatouille," "WALL-E," and "Up." In addition, he's reprised his roles in any follow-ups, including "Monsters University" in 2013. Ratzenberger has since appeared more sporadically across newer Disney-Pixar movies like "Soul" and "Inside Out 2."
He will once again reprise his role as Hamm in the upcoming "Toy Story 5" set for release on June 2026.
Bob Peterson (Roz)
Bob Peterson is yet another Pixar lifer that worked on "Monsters, Inc.," but he didn't just voice the Scare Floor's surly receptionist, Roz. He served as a story supervisor on the film as well. In fact, outside of voice acting in many of the same films as Ratzenberger, Peterson has had a leadership position within Pixar since the studio burst onto the scene with "Toy Story." He's worked on the senior creative team for Pixar from 2008 to now, driving the creative vision for every major Pixar movie from "WALL-E" to the studio's latest release "Hoppers," which received a positive review from us.
If you want to hear his voice acting chops, though, you can find him in "Finding Nemo" as Mr. Ray, "Up" as golden retriever Dug, and "Cars 3" as Chick Hicks, having also penned the screenplays to all three films. He received two best original screenplay Oscars for his work on "Finding Nemo" and "Up."
Frank Oz (Fungus)
Frank Oz might not be a name you know, but his voice and directorial work you certainly do.
Oz's prolific career as a puppeteer, voice actor, and director spans six decades. He has puppeteered and voiced iconic "Sesame Street" and "Muppets" characters like Bert, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Miss Piggy . He was part of just about every "Muppets" film release from 1979's "The Muppet Movie" to 1999's "Muppets from Space," even directing, co-writing, and starring in 1984's "The Muppets Take Manhattan" in 1984. Oz's other legendary role was as the voice and occasional puppeteer for Yoda in the "Star Wars" franchise, beginning with the character's debut in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back."
Behind the camera, Oz has an eclectic mix of directing credits including "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Stepford Wives," and "Death at a Funeral." Considering his formidable talent, it's a bit ironic he had such a minor role in "Monsters, Inc."