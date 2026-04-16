What The Cast Of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Looks Like In Real Life

"Monsters, Inc." is one of the best children's animated films of the 2000s, in large part because of its star-studded voice cast. From the burly bass of Sulley to the slimy sound of Randall, the film's voices are so memorable, you can identify the characters without even seeing them.

The movie continued the trend at the time of casting established screen stars in voice roles; previously the public had heard household name actors in the likes of "Toy Story," "A Bug's Life," "The Emperor's New Groove," and "Shrek." Still, "Monsters, Inc." featured several career voice actors to fill out the colorful personalities of Monstropolis. To this day, "Monsters, Inc." remains a successful franchise — the prequel "Monsters University" released in 2013 to great success, resulting in the 2021 Disney+ series "Monsters at Work" and an upcoming third film currently in the works.

Much of the "Monsters, Inc." cast are easily recognizable if you've watched enough film and TV pre-millennium. But even then, there are a few that may surprise once you've seen them in real life.