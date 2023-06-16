The Righteous Gemstones' Walton Goggins And John Goodman Credit The Show's Success To One Star - Exclusive Interview

The finely polished Gemstone family is back with "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3, series creator Danny McBride's uproarious take on a dysfunctional family of televangelists whose greedy and corrupt ways help fund their questionable Southern megachurch.

Season 3 of the HBO and Max black comedy series finds Pastor Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) — still deeply affected by the death of his wife, Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) — settling into semi-retirement as he hands the reigns of the Gemstone Salvation Center to his three children. The problem is, the overgrown Gemstone sibling trio — Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine) — are all but completely inept and can't agree on the right direction to lead the church forward to prosperity.

Making matters worse, some vengeful figures from the family's past resurface and threaten to blow up the family's operation. And on top of that, each of the Gemstone children has their own messy family squabbles to deal with, which tests the already shaky dynamic of the clan from within. Making the Gemstone family madness complete is the return of Eli's brother-in-law, the scheming Pastor Baby Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins), whose undying thirst for money and attention paves the way for the smooth-talking preacher man to get back on television, Baby Billy style.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, John Goodman and Walton Goggins discuss the genius of McBride and what keeps the series ticking three seasons in. In addition, Goggins explains why Baby Billy is one of the greatest characters he's ever played, and then the actor and Goodman discuss their associations with Hollywood's most eclectic directors regarding future projects.

The interview, however, kicks off with a quick discussion about one of Baby Billy's money-making schemes in "The Righteous Gemstones," which the white-haired, overly gregarious pastor claims to cure countless maladies.