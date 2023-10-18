Chucky Director Talks Season 3's Bloody Road To The White House - Exclusive Interview

What can you tell us about Chucky's journey in Season 3?

Chucky is facing a new existential threat, the likes of which he's not faced before. One of the questions that we pose at the beginning of the season is: Why is Chucky at the White House? What exactly does he want? It turns out that the potential solution to his problem requires that he spill a certain amount of blood in the most evil place he can find. In our lore, that's the White House. That's a lot of fun. I have been long fascinated by the stories of ghosts in the White House that have existed for centuries, all of those stories in that lore, and I've long wanted to do something with that, not necessarily involving Chucky. I decided, well, why not do that with Chucky?

It also provided an opportunity to expand our own supernatural mythology. Chucky is, when you think about it, kind of a ghost. He's a spirit that is animating an inanimate object. Viewers will cotton to [this setting] rather quickly, even in the first four episodes that they'll see this month. There's more going on here in the White House than just Chucky. There are other presences, and they make themselves more known in the back half of the season, and that's a lot of fun to do. It's been fun to not only explore that, but expand the mythology regarding Damballa that we've been exploring for the last 35 years. In the back half of the season, you might even meet Damballa, maybe.

You've brought back the core group of teenagers and some of the original cast members like Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif. How did everyone feel coming back for the third season?

We love it. We're a family by this point. We all know each other so well. The kids themselves are now veterans, three years and running. We all love Toronto. That's where we shoot, and being in Toronto in the summer is wonderful. We sometimes describe it as like being at theater camp. It's like being at a summer theater camp, but we have a lot at our disposal. Whereas the classic thing is, "My dad's got a barn, we can do something there," it's like, "We have a network and a studio supporting us." It's the greatest summer theater camp ever. That's how it feels.

We also have a good time on the weekends, too. We all hang out and we eat a lot. Go to restaurants. Toronto's a great city. I love it. Chucky's had a long history with Toronto, going all the way back to "Bride of Chucky," which we shot there in 1998. I really love it and it's a great experience. Everyone is always thrilled to come back and they're always thrilled by the new milieu that we create. We always try to make [each season] radically different somehow, because we don't like to repeat ourselves. Now, we sometimes bring the same actors back in different roles, and it's a lot of fun.