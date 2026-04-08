First Euphoria Season 3 Reactions Hit The Web - Was It Worth The Wait?

In the streaming era, viewers have sadly become accustomed to waiting two or even three years between seasons. But "Euphoria" truly takes the cake, as it's been four years since Season 2. "Euphoria" Season 3 was plagued with behind-the-scenes drama from cast members taking on new projects and speaking out against some of the series' more scandalous material. Now with Season 3 finally debuting on April 12, what are critics saying?

Despite the first two seasons having generally positive reviews, Season 3 appears to be a massive step-down. With 19 reviews as of this writing, "Euphoria" Season 3 presently has a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. Lauren Sarner of The New York Post describes the new season as an "unhinged disaster," writing, "If you want narrative coherence and character consistency, Season 3 leaves you wanting." Ben Travers of IndieWire also felt as though "Euphoria" has lost its way: "['Euphoria'] was never this spiritually hollow, and it was always more active, insistent, and ambitious."

A major point of criticism are how the characters largely act as they did in high school despite the time jump. "Euphoria" previously commented on how Gen Z teenagers felt adrift and searched for meaning. Here, they're still searching for meaning, but as young 20-something adults. Despite several years to work on the material, creator Sam Levinson hasn't found anything new to say.