First Euphoria Season 3 Reactions Hit The Web - Was It Worth The Wait?
In the streaming era, viewers have sadly become accustomed to waiting two or even three years between seasons. But "Euphoria" truly takes the cake, as it's been four years since Season 2. "Euphoria" Season 3 was plagued with behind-the-scenes drama from cast members taking on new projects and speaking out against some of the series' more scandalous material. Now with Season 3 finally debuting on April 12, what are critics saying?
Despite the first two seasons having generally positive reviews, Season 3 appears to be a massive step-down. With 19 reviews as of this writing, "Euphoria" Season 3 presently has a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. Lauren Sarner of The New York Post describes the new season as an "unhinged disaster," writing, "If you want narrative coherence and character consistency, Season 3 leaves you wanting." Ben Travers of IndieWire also felt as though "Euphoria" has lost its way: "['Euphoria'] was never this spiritually hollow, and it was always more active, insistent, and ambitious."
A major point of criticism are how the characters largely act as they did in high school despite the time jump. "Euphoria" previously commented on how Gen Z teenagers felt adrift and searched for meaning. Here, they're still searching for meaning, but as young 20-something adults. Despite several years to work on the material, creator Sam Levinson hasn't found anything new to say.
Zendaya is the saving grace of Euphoria Season 3
"Euphoria" catapulted the careers of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, but one can't help but feel like they've moved past the HBO series. Thankfully, the performances are punching above their weight class, especially Zendaya's Rue. She's still dealing with the repercussions of her actions at the end of "Euphoria" Season 2, and the one positive thing critics agree on is that she's still great.
"Zendaya understands the submission with which Rue meanders through life, while still trying to feel as though she could someday be behind the wheel," writes Hunter Ingram of The Wrap. "But again, Zendaya has been magnificent at this since 2019, even if Rue hasn't gotten wiser with age." Alison Herman of Variety praised Rue's opening scene, saying that Zendaya's "star power is on full display as she wordlessly commands the camera."
But even positive reviews still have ample criticisms. Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter points out that Zendaya makes everything else feel shallow, stating, "Only Rue's story has any clear momentum." If "Euphoria" Season 3 had come out a year or two after Season 2, maybe it could've worked better had it kept the characters in high school. As it stands, "Euphoria" is all sound and fury, signifying nothing. But if you want to watch the premiere episode when it releases on HBO Max on April 12, watch our "Euphoria" recap first to catch up.