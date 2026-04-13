Who Is Kevin Turen? The Euphoria Season 3 Dedication Explained

After four years, "Euphoria" Season 3 has finally come out to mixed results from critics. But four years is a long time to wait between seasons, and sadly, some of the folks who helped make "Euphoria" what it was are no longer with it. The closing credits to "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Ándale" — have an In Memoriam section paying tribute to actors Angus Cloud and Eric Dane. However, there's another name present that may not be as familiar to casual viewers: Kevin Turen.

Turen died from acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic heart disease in November 2023. He was only in his mid-40s, but he had already made quite a name for himself in Hollywood. Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions in 2018, and the following year, the company released "Euphoria," which was met with widespread acclaim throughout its first two seasons. The company also put out "The Idol," which is pretty much a prestige TV remake of "The Room," as well as "Malcolm & Marie."

Turen produced the "X" trilogy from director Ti West (the horror franchise consists of "X," "Pearl," and "MaXXXine"), "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," "Pieces of a Woman," and "Waves." He also produced the David Oyelowo-led drama film "Newborn," which was released posthumously in April 2026.