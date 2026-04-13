Who Is Kevin Turen? The Euphoria Season 3 Dedication Explained
After four years, "Euphoria" Season 3 has finally come out to mixed results from critics. But four years is a long time to wait between seasons, and sadly, some of the folks who helped make "Euphoria" what it was are no longer with it. The closing credits to "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Ándale" — have an In Memoriam section paying tribute to actors Angus Cloud and Eric Dane. However, there's another name present that may not be as familiar to casual viewers: Kevin Turen.
Turen died from acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic heart disease in November 2023. He was only in his mid-40s, but he had already made quite a name for himself in Hollywood. Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions in 2018, and the following year, the company released "Euphoria," which was met with widespread acclaim throughout its first two seasons. The company also put out "The Idol," which is pretty much a prestige TV remake of "The Room," as well as "Malcolm & Marie."
Turen produced the "X" trilogy from director Ti West (the horror franchise consists of "X," "Pearl," and "MaXXXine"), "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," "Pieces of a Woman," and "Waves." He also produced the David Oyelowo-led drama film "Newborn," which was released posthumously in April 2026.
Kevin Turen was well liked in the industry
Many big-name stars attended Kevin Turen's funeral and reception, including Andrew Garfield, Robert Pattinson, and Zac Efron. However, one name that noticeably wasn't in attendance was Sam Levinson. According to reports, Turen and Levinson had cut ties earlier in 2023, though an official explanation for what transpired has never been revealed. Still, anecdotal evidence suggests Turen was the more well-liked of the two. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to a source close to the two men, who described Turen as "a gregarious, outgoing guy who loved to eat, loved to have fun, wasn't abusive, wasn't a yeller."
This description of Turen is a stark contrast to many of the stories that have materialized around Levinson. Much of the behind-the-scenes drama of "Euphoria" Season 3 surrounds Levinson's bizarre decision-making, like frequently asking actresses to get nude when scenes don't call for it. A similar rift seems to have formed between Levinson and "Euphoria" star Zendaya, as she was reportedly unhappy with some of the proposed Season 3 storylines he had in mind for her character, Rue.
Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons. It was nice to see his name pop up in the tributes section of the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere credits seeing as how he helped make the show what it is. It's not the first time he's gotten a posthumous dedication: "MaXXXine" ends with a tribute to the producer, with "For Kevin" appearing in the credits, and "Hurry Up Tomorrow," starring "The Idol" lead Abel Tesfaye, is also dedicated to Turen's memory.