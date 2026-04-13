Maul — Shadow Lord Proves The Real Star Wars Show Disney Plus Should Make Next

There's always a narrative tension in Star Wars, going back to 1977. On the one hand, you have the epic — the side of George Lucas' space fantasy universe where a mystical energy field guides all macro events in the galaxy, and where heroes and villains rise and fall with massive individual influence. And then, on the other side, there's the hyper zoomed-in, lived-in, day-in-the-sci-fi-life stuff: the cantinas, the small Outer Rim towns, and the regular people living under whichever Republic or Empire happens to be in power.

Like many Star Wars stories before it, "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" balances both. The eponymous villain-leaning-antihero is one of the big cosmic players in the larger story of the franchise, but his primary foil in the new animated series is local Janix detective Brander Lawson. Lawson feels freshly plucked from the neo-noir, one-case-away-from-retirement mold, complete with space coffee, digital corkboard, and a general aura of disillusionment. He also makes a strong case that this sort of approach could work on a much larger scale in Star Wars.

Here's the pitch: a high-budget, live-action crime procedural set in the Star Wars universe, preferably on some heavily urbanized planet like Coruscant, maybe following a team of New Republic investigators. It's a tried and true TV formula, and it would help Disney+ recapture some of that casual audience that made the first season of "The Mandalorian" such a big hit — very little homework required, with an episodic formula that embraces the best of the network procedural model.