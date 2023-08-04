Star Wars: The Disney+ Timeline Explained (So Far)

The Disney+ streaming service has become a new home for the "Star Wars" franchise, and not just because it hosts all of the "Star Wars" movies, TV shows, and more of yesteryear. It has also built up an impressive library of original shows that serve to flesh out the franchise's canon timeline in new and exciting ways. Chronologically speaking, the High Republic era animated series "Young Jedi Adventures" comes first, followed by "Tales of the Jedi." The episodes "Justice," "Choices," and "Life and Death" take place before "The Sith Lord" and "Practice Makes Perfect."

Before jumping into the Season 1 finale, "Resolve," one has to take a detour through "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 7 and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 1. Then comes "The Bad Batch" Season 2, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor" Season 1, which all explore the pre-Galactic Civil War era. Jumping ahead to after the fall of the Galactic Empire, we reach "The Mandalorian" Season 1 and Season 2, "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Mandalorian" Season 3, and "Star Wars: Ahsoka" — a series set to premiere on August 23.

Of course, these are just the already-released or soon-to-be-released "Star Wars" Disney+ efforts. There are loads more titles on the way from across the timeline to look forward to.