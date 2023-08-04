Star Wars: The Disney+ Timeline Explained (So Far)
The Disney+ streaming service has become a new home for the "Star Wars" franchise, and not just because it hosts all of the "Star Wars" movies, TV shows, and more of yesteryear. It has also built up an impressive library of original shows that serve to flesh out the franchise's canon timeline in new and exciting ways. Chronologically speaking, the High Republic era animated series "Young Jedi Adventures" comes first, followed by "Tales of the Jedi." The episodes "Justice," "Choices," and "Life and Death" take place before "The Sith Lord" and "Practice Makes Perfect."
Before jumping into the Season 1 finale, "Resolve," one has to take a detour through "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 7 and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 1. Then comes "The Bad Batch" Season 2, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor" Season 1, which all explore the pre-Galactic Civil War era. Jumping ahead to after the fall of the Galactic Empire, we reach "The Mandalorian" Season 1 and Season 2, "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Mandalorian" Season 3, and "Star Wars: Ahsoka" — a series set to premiere on August 23.
Of course, these are just the already-released or soon-to-be-released "Star Wars" Disney+ efforts. There are loads more titles on the way from across the timeline to look forward to.
The Star Wars Disney+ slate just keeps getting bigger
Unsurprisingly, "Ahsoka" won't be the end of the Disney+ "Star Wars" slate. There are plenty more canon stories on the way, with one of the next up being "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." Little is known about this series so far, though we do know that it takes place within the same timeframe as "The Mandalorian" and other related shows. Meanwhile, "Star Wars: The Acolyte" will take subscribers back roughly 100 years before "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" as a former Padawan works with her once Jedi Master to solve a string of worrisome crimes.
Fans can also look forward to "Star Wars: Lando," which is being written by and will most likely star Donald Glover as the suave space scoundrel, as well as the animated film "Star Wars: A Droid Story." It's unknown when exactly these projects will take place in the "Star Wars" timeline. As for returning favorites, "The Bad Batch" is up for a third season that will most likely occur shortly after the second, and both "Tales of the Jedi" and "Andor" will receive second seasons. It's a mystery what the second season of the former will entail, but the latter will focus on Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life leading right up to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
If you're a fan of new "Star Wars" media, it's safe to say that Disney+ is and will continue to be the place to be.