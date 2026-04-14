10 Worst Sci-Fi Movies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

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They can't all be winners. While the 21st century has undoubtedly managed to spawn some terrific films, from blockbusters like the "Harry Potter" series to scrappy cult favorites like "Pan's Labyrinth" and "The Fall," we've also been treated to some real bombs since the '00s dawned. This 10-pack is laden with corny dialogue, terrible makeup effects, and awful plotting. The characters have awkward names and goofy motivations; instead of hoping they'll find victory, viewers root for them to meet an ignominious end instead.

While some might argue these flicks are so bad they're good, this list exclusively contains motion pictures that are too awful to endure. Legendary for all of the wrong reasons, they cause studios nothing but trouble and give audiences nothing but a case of the giggles.

The offerings here take a look at many different subgenres of SF, but at core they're all the same thing — utterly rotten, thanks to some flaw in their makeup. Whether it's the riotously fatuous tone of epics like "After Earth" and "Battlefield Earth," or wannabe universe-shakers that turned into memes like "Morbius" or "Megalopolis," there's plenty of terrible pictures here to gawk at. As determined by the films' Rotten Tomatoes rankings and authorial expertise, here are the 10 worst sci-fi movies released over the past two decades.