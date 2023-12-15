Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Has A Terrible Rotten Tomatoes Score (So Far)

Zack Snyder has pretty much always maintained a contentious relationship with critics. As a director, his filmography ranges wildly in terms of how his projects are received, and unfortunately for diehard Snyder fans, his latest effort — "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" — is looking to be one of his poorest-reviewed offerings, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

While reviews will still pour in, the Netflix original sci-fi epic currently stands at a 25% rating on the Tomatometer, with 40 reviews being counted so far. That number could change as more reviews arrive in the lead-up to its streaming release on December 21, but it's not looking great. The consensus at this point seems to be that Snyder's illest-advised tendencies crop up in "Rebel Moon," with Clarisse Loughrey of the Independent writing, "It's a film populated by some of the 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' filmmaker's worst impulses: a mess of imagery, some of it attempting to shock, congregated largely around the idea of what might look good in a trailer."

Charles Bramesco of The Guardian was of a similar mindset: "Snyder mistakes exposition for world-building, the lugubriously delivered reams of backstory removing the audience from the fantasy rather than immersing them in it." It may look pretty and have some big ideas, but that's not enough for many critics, who believe the story and characters falter under the movie's massive scope.