10 Biggest Second Weekends Drops In Box Office History

Both the biggest opening weekends and the smallest second weekend declines in box office history fascinate people. These are records reflecting movies that have truly resonated with the public, ones you just have to go out and see for yourself on the big screen. Of course, not every feature has a tremendous launch or a great post-opening hold. Some movies sink like a stone in their second weekend, and instead become infamous for their inability to secure an audience and stick around in theaters.

The movies with the 10 worst second weekend drops ever at the domestic box office (ranked below from "least worst" to all-time worst) epitomize what happens when features don't strike a chord with audiences. They don't just fail to endure theatrically — they fall off a cliff. These 10 especially mammoth box office declines symbolize immense cultural rejection, as well as other external factors that led to these movies dying off quickly — nightmare scenarios for any film's domestic box office run.

It is important to note that this ranking exempts the declines of certain motion pictures. Specifically, this list excludes theatrical rereleases, "The Chosen" showings (those are just TV episodes), titles no longer playing in over 1,000 theaters in their second frames, and anime films — those always drop heavily, so putting a list together of largely Crunchyroll releases would get boring and repetitive fast.