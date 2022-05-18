Bill Skarsgård Is Unbelievably Ripped In First Look At Dystopian Thriller Boy Kills World

Sweden has its very own A-list acting family in the Skarsgards, whose members have been busy as of late. Family patriarch Stellan Skarsgard most recently appeared in Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part One" as oily, floating villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and expects to return for the sequel, which expects to release in October 2023. Meanwhile, Skarsgard's son Alexander worked with another auteur director, Robert Eggers, for the epic Viking revenge drama "The Northman," gaining between 20 and 30 pounds to play the hulking Prince Amleth (via Entertainment Weekly).

It turns out Alexander wasn't the only Skarsgard son weight training recently, though: Entertainment Weekly also obtained the first image from Bill Skarsgard's new action movie "Boy Kills World," showing that the younger Skarsgard brother put in quite a bit of work at the gym for his most recent role.

Bill already proved his acting chops and talent for scary faces to audiences as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the Stephen King adaptations "It" (2017) and "It: Chapter 2" (2019). He also has some experience with action films with roles in "The Divergent Series: Allegiant" and 2017's "Atomic Blonde" alongside Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. Skarsgard's new role seems different than anything he's taken on so far, however.