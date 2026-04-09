The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer Reveals Jon Bernthal's Marvel TV Special Presentation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been uncharacteristically molasses-paced when it comes to the Marvel Studios' Special Presentations branch of the empire. In fact, "The Punisher: One Last Kill" is only the third entry in a series of one-shot TV specials that began in 2022. It also marks yet another tonal shift in this TV special connection. After all, the first installment in the series was the Hammer horror-heavy "Werewolf by Night," and the second was the heartwarming holiday-themed Kevin Bacon abduction tale, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Just a couple of short years ago, we were speculating on how Jon Bernthal's Netflix-era Punisher could return to the MCU. Now, he's not only getting his own TV special, but he's an important supporting character on "Daredevil: Born Again" and an essential figure in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer. The MCU has evolved to the point that it can accommodate just about any character — and if it means that Bernthal can keep doing what he does best, it's frankly hard to complain.

"The Punisher: One Last Kill" premieres on Disney+ on May 12.