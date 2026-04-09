The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer Reveals Jon Bernthal's Marvel TV Special Presentation
Jon Bernthal's Frank "The Punisher" Castle wasn't a part of the core Defenders quartet of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Yet, he would not be denied. The character was popular enough to get his own Netflix show, "The Punisher." Because of his extremely violent nature, though, it was easy to suspect that he wouldn't be the first guy we'd see in the MCU. Still, he got in there eventually.
Appropriately enough, the Punisher made his big debut in the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's next show, streaming on Disney+ yet as brutal as it ever was, and played a pivotal role in the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1. Now, Frank is back in the spin-off game with a Marvel Special Presentation, "The Punisher: One Last Kill." The first trailer for the one-shot is here, and it gives us an idea of what the Punisher will be up against after the conclusion of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2.
The Punisher: One Last Kill continues the trend of offbeat Marvel Special Presentations
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been uncharacteristically molasses-paced when it comes to the Marvel Studios' Special Presentations branch of the empire. In fact, "The Punisher: One Last Kill" is only the third entry in a series of one-shot TV specials that began in 2022. It also marks yet another tonal shift in this TV special connection. After all, the first installment in the series was the Hammer horror-heavy "Werewolf by Night," and the second was the heartwarming holiday-themed Kevin Bacon abduction tale, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."
Just a couple of short years ago, we were speculating on how Jon Bernthal's Netflix-era Punisher could return to the MCU. Now, he's not only getting his own TV special, but he's an important supporting character on "Daredevil: Born Again" and an essential figure in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer. The MCU has evolved to the point that it can accommodate just about any character — and if it means that Bernthal can keep doing what he does best, it's frankly hard to complain.
"The Punisher: One Last Kill" premieres on Disney+ on May 12.