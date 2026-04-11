What The Cast Of Finding Nemo Looks Like In Real Life

Pixar has been making gorgeous tear-jerking movies that entertain both kids and adults in equal measure for decades now, and one of their very best has to be "Finding Nemo." Released in 2003 and directed by Andrew Stanton (who also voices a sea turtle named Crush), the story focuses on clownfish Marlin (Albert Brooks), who's left to parent his son Nemo (Alexander Gould) by himself after his wife Coral (Elizabeth Perkins) is tragically killed in an accident along with all of their eggs save for Nemo. As a dad, Marlin is really overprotective, and when Nemo gets accidentally captured by divers during a school trip that takes the youngsters dangerously close to the reef where humans lurk, Marlin must embark on a wild journey to find him. As for Nemo himself, he ends up banding together with some surprising new friends in Sydney, Australia while he tries to get back home.

So what do the famous voices in "Finding Nemo" look like in real life, and what have they been up to since they lent those famous voices to this modern animated classic? Here are all the real-life counterparts of the biggest characters in "Finding Nemo," from Oscar winners to comedy legends to avant-garde performers who aren't exactly known for family-friendly entertainment.