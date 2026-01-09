10 Best Colleen Hoover Books, Ranked According To Goodreads

Colleen Hoover made waves when her 2016 novel "It Ends With Us" found popularity on TikTok. It brought new readers to her backlist, film adaptations for several of her books, and catapulted the author into a new level of popularity. Hoover is known for writing heartbreaking romances, following characters who often meet and fall in love during the worst moments of their lives, like after a parent's death or while watching their mother experience abuse from their father. Her stories make readers cry happy and sad tears from the intimate moments and shocking twists, and she's cemented herself in popular culture as an author to read if you want to feel something.

With over 20 books under her belt, it can be difficult to decide where to dive in first if you're new to her catalogue. Should you start with her most popular novel, or maybe her first one? A standalone so you can get a feel for her writing, or maybe a series so you know which one to read next? If you aren't sure, you can always start with her best rated books based on Goodreads ratings. Reviewers on the platform can rate novels out of five, and while many of Hoover's books sit above a 4 star rating, these are her highest-rated ones.