So, How's Marvel's New Black Panther Going To Work?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, T'Challa passed away in the wake of the death of the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman. The powers that be have resisted recasting the role ever since, preferring to feature his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), as the new Black Panther, but now it's possible that a new T'Challa might take part in "Avengers: Doomsday." Want to find out why we think there might be a new king of Wakanda on the horizon? Check out the video above to learn more.

Rumors began to fly about a Black Panther recast when Mushk Rizvi, a senior concept and visual development artist for Marvel Studios, posted some preproduction art for "Avengers: Doomsday" to her ArtStation account. The images were swiftly deleted, but have been preserved. One picture sees Black Panther wearing his familiar costume while staring out into the distance — and the character doesn't sport Boseman's facial features. Rizvi has worked with Marvel for a long time, so this adds a layer of credibility to the notion that her work is a genuine preview of what's to come.

Interestingly, Rizvi's Black Panther looks a lot like actor Damson Idris of "F1" and "Snowfall," who was notably evasive when confronted by the rumor that he's in line for the throne of Wakanda during an appearance on "The Today Show" in 2025. Idris replied to a "yes or no" question about whether or not he'd been approached about becoming the next Black Panther by saying "yes-no." As noted by interviewer Craig Melvin, that sounds an awful lot like a confirmation, but nothing's set in stone yet.