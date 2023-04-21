Iron Lung: Markiplier Will Star And Direct Video Game Adaptation Film

Video game adaptations are the next big thing in Hollywood, with many upcoming projects set to bring some of the industry's biggest games to the big screen. In one of the biggest surprises of 2023, famous YouTuber Markiplier (real name Mark Fischbach) is throwing his hat into the ring, going all-in on an adaptation of "Iron Lung."

Deadline reports that Markiplier has begun production on the movie, a horror film he will star in and direct. He also wrote the script and is funding it on his own, so it looks like a passion project for the content creator. "Iron Lung" is based on David Syzmanski's best-selling video game from last year, which is a crazy turnaround for an adaptation. Although the production is keeping plot details under wraps, we know that Caroline Rose Kaplan will star alongside Markiplier, and Will Hyde and Jeff Guerrero join him as producers.

While video game adaptations have gained a lot of steam recently, with "The Last of Us" receiving widespread critical acclaim and "Super Mario Bros" breaking box office records, Markiplier is a massive figure for the booming genre. With over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, his name alone is sure to make a pretty penny at the box office.