Upcoming Video Games Movies Destined To Bomb At The Box Office

Everyone's rushing to get their own slice of the video game adaptation pie while it's still hot and tapped in the zeitgeist. Still, there are plenty of upcoming video game movies that seem extremely liable to fail, and watching Looper's video above will get you up to date on the most likely projects destined to bomb at the box office.

It's no surprise that Hollywood studios are keen to jump on the video game adaptation bandwagon. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew everyone away at the box office and the entire "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie franchise is sailing from win to win. Meanwhile, YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach's self-financed $3 million indie adaptation of the horror game "Iron Lung" hauled in over $21 million at the global box office in its opening weekend.

Projects like these have made video game adaptations not only cool but actually potentially profitable, on both ends of the indie-to-tentpole scale. However, the more saturated the video game movie market gets, the more flops we're liable to see.