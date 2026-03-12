Upcoming Video Games Movies Destined To Bomb At The Box Office
Everyone's rushing to get their own slice of the video game adaptation pie while it's still hot and tapped in the zeitgeist. Still, there are plenty of upcoming video game movies that seem extremely liable to fail, and watching Looper's video above will get you up to date on the most likely projects destined to bomb at the box office.
It's no surprise that Hollywood studios are keen to jump on the video game adaptation bandwagon. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew everyone away at the box office and the entire "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie franchise is sailing from win to win. Meanwhile, YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach's self-financed $3 million indie adaptation of the horror game "Iron Lung" hauled in over $21 million at the global box office in its opening weekend.
Projects like these have made video game adaptations not only cool but actually potentially profitable, on both ends of the indie-to-tentpole scale. However, the more saturated the video game movie market gets, the more flops we're liable to see.
Video game movies can't all be winners
On the whole, video game fans have probably never had it as good as right now when it comes to quality adaptations. Along with movies that have seen success, esteemed small screen adaptations like Prime Video's "Fallout" and HBO's "The Last of Us" have aced their missions, and many upcoming big and small screen adaptations will no doubt continue to push the envelope further.
Still, the video game adaptation market has always been a tricky and somewhat unpredictable one. Just take a look at the biggest video game movie box office bombs in history and you'll see a mixed bag that ranges from Eli Roth's star-studded adaptation of "Borderlands" to Uwe Boll's cursed take on "Postal." As Looper's video above will tell you, there's a decent chance that a number of upcoming video game movies will join this particular club of failures.