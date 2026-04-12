TV's 5 Worst Coworkers Of All Time, Ranked

One of the best things about TV is being able to enjoy things and people that would be a huge pain in the neck in real life. Instead of worrying about unwanted intervention from a mother like Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), viewers can enjoy her elegant snark on "Gilmore Girls." Instead of cringing at the thought of dating George Costanza (Jason Alexander), audiences can laugh at his impossible expectations of the women he's going out with on "Seinfeld." TV gives people a chance to step outside of their lives and revel in the fictional plots of their favorite shows.

That said, it's still fun to imagine what it might be like if a character existed in real life, especially in a professional situation. There are plenty of underrated workplace comedies and TV shows worth watching filled with great characters it would undoubtedly be fun to see everyday, but there are also some nightmarish figures on TV that would make any person's job unbearable. It's hard to choose the worst from among the many malicious and incompetent workers to ever grace our TV screens, but these five are especially egregious. From laziness to straight-up homicidal tendencies, they represent the gamut of humanity's worst.