The Boys Season 5 Introduces A Truly Disgusting Character Played By An NCIS Actor

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 1 — "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite"

"The Boys" Season 5 has left all the critics stunned, with many pointing out that show still knows how to play with shock value humor. The season premiere, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," demonstrates this with an ingenious way to infiltrate a prison camp. For their mission to save Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and M.M. (Laz Alonso) before an impending execution, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) recruit the help of a hack screenwriter. The twist: The guy's actually a supe known as The Worm.

The Worm is played by Ely Henry. He's best known for his role as forensic chemist Philip Elertson in "NCIS: Origins," but fans of the procedural franchise are in for something very different here. The Worm is one of the grosser characters "The Boys" has introduced yet. His big power is to eat soil at great speeds, which he can use to tunnel underground. The nasty part: As Kimiko (who gets a hilarious upgrade for "The Boys" Season 5) and Starlight find out firsthand, The Worm gets rid of the excess soil the exact way people generally expel solid waste, only with far more volume and velocity than you might expect.