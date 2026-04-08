The Boys Season 5 Gives One Of Its Best Characters A Hilarious Upgrade

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 2

"Speech therapy, therapy therapy, and so much f****** TikTok" was all it took to turn one somewhat underserved "The Boys" main character into a genuine challenger for the title of the show's most delightful figure. Yes, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) speaks freely now, and it's amazing. Thanks to the rehab program-slash-social media binge that she apparently found the time to go through during her Manila exile, Kimiko has fully regained her ability to speak in the bold and occasionally brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 — but with one extremely entertaining caveat.

Because Kimiko's secret sign language that she devised with her brother Kenji (Abraham Lim) is her normal communication method, she's not used to verbal speech, and hasn't quite figured out the filter between a person's thoughts and what they actually say. As a result, she keeps simply speaking her mind without thinking, and since she's a character on "The Boys," her mind is absolutely filthy. In fact, much of her dialogue is either oversharing or brutally insulting people, even in casual friendly conversation; In fact, her very first line is to compare Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) oily skin to a McRib immediately after hugging her in genuine delight.

This development is a genius move on the show's part. Kimiko still gets to keep her intensity and character development, but now she comes with the added bonus of a steady stream of absurdity and comic relief.