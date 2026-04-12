"Shoresy" is the hockey show not enough people are talking about. A spin-off of Hulu's "Letterkenny," the series follows the Sudbury Bulldogs of Sudbury, Ontario as they try to elevate their team status in the league. They've lost 20 games in a row, and team manager Nat is determined to turn that around, even if it means it's time for new players and coaches.

Over the course of five seasons, the Bulldogs pull themselves out of their losing streak and gain new members along the way. Shoresy settles into being a coach, while others find they are better suited as players. Connected to the team are journalists, commentators, and family and loved ones.

While there are a few familiar faces on "Shoresy," most notably Jared Keeso finally giving a face to the titular character that was never revealed during his "Letterkeny" appearances, the cast is filled with former professional hockey players, longtime actors, and newcomers. With resumes boasting recent horror movies, long-running series, and popular film franchises, this is why the cast of "Shoresy" looks so familiar.