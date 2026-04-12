Why The Cast Of Shoresy Looks So Familiar
"Shoresy" is the hockey show not enough people are talking about. A spin-off of Hulu's "Letterkenny," the series follows the Sudbury Bulldogs of Sudbury, Ontario as they try to elevate their team status in the league. They've lost 20 games in a row, and team manager Nat is determined to turn that around, even if it means it's time for new players and coaches.
Over the course of five seasons, the Bulldogs pull themselves out of their losing streak and gain new members along the way. Shoresy settles into being a coach, while others find they are better suited as players. Connected to the team are journalists, commentators, and family and loved ones.
While there are a few familiar faces on "Shoresy," most notably Jared Keeso finally giving a face to the titular character that was never revealed during his "Letterkeny" appearances, the cast is filled with former professional hockey players, longtime actors, and newcomers. With resumes boasting recent horror movies, long-running series, and popular film franchises, this is why the cast of "Shoresy" looks so familiar.
Jared Keeso as Shoresy
Jared Keeso plays the titular character Shoresy, a hockey player-turned-coach of the Sudbury Bulldogs. He's supposed to prove that, with him at the helm, the team will become a powerhouse and never lose a game again, but that isn't as easy as it sounds.
Keeso is the creator of "Shoresy" as well as "Letterkenny," the show it spun off from. In the latter, the actor stars as Wayne, a farmer known for his monotone voice and seemingly unflappable nature. However, Wayne is simply restraining himself; when he's angry, you'll know it, and he will fight someone if he needs to. Shoresy also appears in "Letterkenny" as a recurring character, where Keeso plays him while never showing his face.
Audiences may also know the actor from movies like "I Love You, Beth Cooper," a romantic comedy starring Hayden Panettiere, and 2014's "Godzilla" as the Jump Master. Before "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy," Keeso's television career includes episodes of "Smallville," "Supernatural," and "Hellcats." He also starred as Luke in the early 2000s Canadian series "Monster Warriors," which features teens fighting monsters similar to "Scooby-Doo."
Tasya Teles as Nat
Nat, portrayed by Tasya Teles, is the general manager and owner of the Sudbury Bulldogs. She's concerned about the business-side of the hockey team, and when Shoresy steps into the role of coach, Nat pressures him to be successful or the team won't survive financially. She's passionate about the Bulldogs and wants to continue the legacy set by her mother, who managed the team before she did, but she can only do that if they start winning.
Science fiction fans might know Teles as Echo from The CW's "The 100." She is part of the series from Season 2 through Season 7, becoming part of the main cast starting with Season 5. Echo is first introduced when she's trapped as a forced blood donor in Mount Weather, but by the end of Season 7, she's joined Clarke and the new civilization forming on Earth.
In addition to "The 100," the actress has had episodic roles in "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off "Legacies," "Prison Break," and "iZombie." Fans of TV movies might know her as Nicole from the Lifetime's "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever" or as Lourdes in Hallmark's "The Secrets of Bella Vista."
Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet
Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat is Sanguinet, one of the coaches of the Sudbury Bulldogs. He and Shoresy are tight, first as teammates and then as coaches for the team. He's certainly the more positive of the duo, which works well against Shoresy's no nonsense attitude. Sanguinet is present throughout the first three seasons of "Shoresy."
While the hockey series is arguably the actor's largest role to date, Kytwayhat has several other credits to his name. His first is the Canadian crime drama "Tribal" as Jonas Takosin, where he appears in an episode looking into a missing indigenous person. The actor is also in three episodes of Netflix's western show "The Abandons" as Strong Heart.
On the silver screen, Kytwayhat is in 2022's "Prey," a film part of the "Predator" franchise, as the Comanche warrior Itsee. He trained for a month to master the Comanche archery style. The actor also appears in the Canadian drama "Warrior Strong," which follows a professional basketball player coaching a local high school team, and the horror movie "Die Alone," which he stars in alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo.
Blair Lamora as Ziigwan (Ziig)
As the assistant general manager to the Sudbury Bulldogs, Ziigwan, also known as Ziig, hates losing almost as much as Nat. The one thing she does love? Trash talking the hockey players. Played by Blair Lamora, over the course of "Shoresy," Ziig's hard exterior softens a bit, but she probably won't ever stop poking fun at the players on the team.
"Shoresy" is Lamora's first leading role, but it isn't her first time on television. The first credit on her resume is in an episode of the thriller series "Paranormal Nightshift." The actress first appears in the ninth episode of Season 1, credited as a ghost maid, and then she has a second role in the thirteenth episode as a dead nurse. Historical fantasy fans might recognize her as Walela from an episode of the shortest season of "Outlander." The actress is also in a Season 1 episode of the crime drama "Alaska Daily" as Nancy.
On the silver screen, she is Doris Horseknife in the Canadian drama "Café Daughter." The movie shares a fictionalized account of the life of Canadian senator Lillian Dyck.
Keilani Elizabeth Rose as Miigwan (Miig)
Keilani Elizabeth Rose is Miigwan, also known as Miig, the second assistant general manager to the hockey team. She's also Ziig's sister and partner in trash talking the Sudbury Bulldog players.
The actress first appeared on screen as a dancer in ABC's "Once Upon a Time." Their resume grew with guest roles in the fantasy show "Lucifer," History Channel's military drama "Six," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and the anthology project "Two Sentence Horror Stories." They are also Tyra in the Canadian medical drama "SkyMed," credited with an episode in the first season. In film, they are in the Ben Platt-led "Broken Diamonds" as a one of the party goers.
Rose also created and stars in "Flimsy," a comedy series filmed during the COVID-19 quarantine. Due to the quarantine, the crew had to work on their own, and then they edited the episodes to make it look like they were together. Their work on "Flimsy" earned them an invite to the Female Filmmakers Fuse Film Festival.
Ryan McDonell as Mark Michaels
Mark Michaels, often just called Michaels, is the coach of the Sudbury Bulldogs before Shoresy. With 20 losses in a row under his belt, things aren't going well during his tenure with the team. After he's fired as coach, he returns to the team as a player. Ryan McDonell portrays Michaels.
"Shoresy" is the actor's biggest project so far, but he's been on the small screen since 2002. Science fiction fans might know him as Lieutenant Eammon "Gonzo" Pike in Season 4 of "Battlestar Galactica." He was in the series for five episodes that season, but did appear in one episode of the previous season as an unnamed pilot. "Smallville" fans might remember him as Stuart Campbell in Season 9, and he's also had episodic roles in "Arrow" and "iZombie."
McDonell also has several movies under his belt, both on television and the silver screen. Hallmark fans might recognize him as Nolan in "Love in the Forecast" or as Steve in "Small Town Christmas." He also plays an FBI agent in the 2016 thriller "Rampage: President Down" and is Mitch in the 2015 drama "The Devout."
Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr
Camille Sullivan is Laura Mohr, a sports journalist in "Shoresy." When she's covering the team, she's not only having to report on their losses, but has to deflect Shoresy's flirting. While he's interested in a romantic relationship, she is not — at least not initially.
"Shoresy" isn't the only project on her resume. Sullivan was Detective Suki Taylor for three seasons in the Canadian true crime series "Da Vinci's Inquest" in the early 2000s. The actress's time on TV continued with another crime drama "Intelligence," where she portrays Francine Reardon across the show's two seasons. She also appears in as Karen in the first two seasons of "The Man in the High Castle."
Sullivan is also in a variety of movies. She's in the 2025 found footage horror "Shelby Oaks" as Mia, the lead character looking for her sister. She has several other horror flicks on her filmography, including 2016's "The Unseen" and 2020's "Hunter Hunter." The actress plays another character looking for a loved one in the Canadian thriller "Exile" as Sara, the wife of a man hiding from his family because of his guilt over causing a fatal car accident.
Max Bouffard as Jean-Jacques François Jacques-Jean (JJ Frankie JJ)
Max Bouffard plays Jean-Jacques François Jacques-Jean, also known as JJ Frankie JJ, a Sudbury Bulldogs player. Specifically, he is a right wing on the team. Before joining the Bulldogs, JJ Frankie JJ played for a different team and was rivals with Shoresy, shown in several episodes of "Letterkenny."
JJ Frankie JJ is Bouffard's only acting role. He is a former professional hockey player, playing for the Lindsay Muskies and the Manitoulin Islanders. While he plays a right wing on the series, he was a goaltender during his time on the ice. Since the end of his hockey career, he began working as a grip in film and television. Bouffard has been part of the crew of the recent "Chucky" show, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," and the Bob Odenkirk-led "Nobody."
He also worked as a grip on "Letterkenny," which is how he got the role of JJ Frankie JJ, though eagle-eyed viewers might recognize him as a background actor in the second episode of Season 1, according to an interview from "The Produce Stand Podcast" (at the 12-minute, 30-second mark). He further describes what led to his casting as JJ Frankie JJ on the podcast, which involved showing off his hockey skills during a game around the time of production on Season 3. Jared Keeso approached him several seasons later with the offer.
Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby as Dolo
Played by Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby, Dolo is a player on the Sudbury Bulldogs and a music artist. He's a defenseman on the team, and his quirk is that he only speaks French. His hockey career has been a bit rocky since he was removed from a team over an incident with a spectator, but that only gave him more time to focus on his music.
Like Max Bouffard, Diaby is a former professional hockey player. He played for the Milwaukee Admirals, the Cincinnati Cyclones, and the Jonquiere Marquis. His "Shoresy" character is actually rooted in a fictionalized version of himself, since he performs music under the stage name JoDolo, and several of his songs and music videos appear in the show. Dolo's story is rooted in things Diaby did experience as an athlete, like audience members using racist language and actions to refer to him while he was playing.
Terry Ryan as Ted (Hitch) Hitchcock
Ted Hitchcock, called Hitch by his teammates, is a defense player on the Sudbury Bulldogs. While Hitch is initially playing for a different team in the league, when Shoresy takes over as coach of the Bulldogs, he has Hitch come play for them to help the team turn their losing streak into a winning one. Terry Ryan plays Hitch.
Ryan is a former professional hockey player, playing for the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League. Outside of the NHL, he also played for the Mount Pearl Blades, Eastlink Cee Bee Stars, the St. John's Sr. Caps, and most recently the Newfoundland Growlers.
"Shoresy" is his largest on-screen role to date, but Ryan appears in several movies, like the 2019 thriller "A Fire in the Cold Season" and the 2024 drama "Skeet." In the former, he's also credited as a stunt performer, and has also done stunt work in three episodes of the Netflix historical drama "Frontier," the Jason Momoa-led thriller "Braven," and two episodes of the Canadian dramedy "Republic of Doyle."
Jon Mirasty as Jim Seesequasis
Jim Seesequasis, also known as Jim #1 of the three Jims on the team, is part of the Sudbury Bulldogs as a center. Portrayed by Jon Mirasty, before Jim was a hockey player, he was a guard for the local prison alongside the other two Jims. Together, the three are powerful on the ice.
Mirasty is a former professional hockey player, playing for a variety of teams. While he was never drafted by the NHL, he was on the Bakersfield Condors, the Syracuse Crunch, and most recently the Meadow Lake Broncos. Mirasty even played internationally as part of the Chekhov Vityaz in Russia and the Astana Barys in Kazakhstan. "Shoresy" is his acting debut and only film credit so far.
Jacob Tierney as Benoit (Benny) Brodeur
Jacob Tierney is Benoit Brodeur, or Benny, a color commentator in the hockey industry in "Shoresy." He helps with play coverage and adds in additional information listeners and fans might be interested in during game lulls.
While Benny is a minor character in "Shoresy," Tierney had a larger role on "Letterkenny" as a Pastor Glen, the local evangelical preacher that isn't always the best at convincing others of the importance of faith. In addition to playing Glen, Tierney helped write over 70 episodes of the series. The actor also boasts being part of the cast of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" as Eric and starring as Max Townsend in "Dracula: The Series."
Tierney is also the creator of the wildly popular Crave drama "Heated Rivalry." Like "Shoresy," the show follows hockey, but it focuses on two players and the romantic relationship blooming between them across nearly a decade while playing on opposite teams.