Who Plays Shoresy On Letterkenny (And Why Don't You Ever See His Face)?
Shoresy is the kind of guy who will flirt or fight with anyone who dares to walk within a 30-foot radius of him. Despite a proclivity for verbal action, his face is never seen during the 11 seasons of Crave's "Letterkenny" -– no, not even for a single frame of footage. The character technically appears in approximately 20 of the 75 episodes currently featured as part of the Canadian sitcom, just always conveniently concealed or obscured by commonplace objects like a bathroom stall or a really big hat. What's even funnier is that "Letterkenny" refuses to explain why this is happening.
There are a few good reasons why Shoresy must remain faceless, with the first being that it is incredibly amusing to watch grown adult men lose their cool over a dude who won't even look at them, but the most important reason is that the actor who plays him is pulling double duty. Jared Keeso, the talent who portrays "Letterkenny" leading man Wayne, also portrays Shoresy. The series is intentionally silly whenever it can get away with it, but apparently, Keeso, who is also the creator of "Letterkenny," draws the line in the sand at accidental doppelganger plots.
Shoresy's bathroom habits transformed into a face reveal
That said, doppelganger paradoxes must not bother Jared Keeso all that much because, in 2022, he created and starred in "Shoresy," a spin-off featuring none other than the king of comebacks himself on "Letterkenny." And, yes, he gets to show off his face in this one. He looks exactly like Keeso. According to a 2022 interview between the Dipp and Jacob Tierney, who serves as director and co-developer on both "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy," an unmasking was filmed for the character with the intent being that it would appear in the flagship series. Only it never did.
"We actually filmed [Shoresy's face reveal] a couple of different ways, because we also filmed it for the end of this last season of 'Letterkenny,' and we didn't end up using it," said Tierney. "And then it just felt right and natural that the first thing you see is him taking a s***, and you see his feet, and then he comes out of the stall. It was like, 'Well, how else do you reveal Shoresy really?' ... This is the way to do it. It felt fairly organic to his character."
"Shoresy" currently boasts a single season made up of six episodes, but Season 2 is scheduled to release later this year. "Shoresy," as well as "Letterkenny," are exclusively available to stream on Hulu.