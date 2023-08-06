Who Plays Shoresy On Letterkenny (And Why Don't You Ever See His Face)?

That said, doppelganger paradoxes must not bother Jared Keeso all that much because, in 2022, he created and starred in "Shoresy," a spin-off featuring none other than the king of comebacks himself on "Letterkenny." And, yes, he gets to show off his face in this one. He looks exactly like Keeso. According to a 2022 interview between the Dipp and Jacob Tierney, who serves as director and co-developer on both "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy," an unmasking was filmed for the character with the intent being that it would appear in the flagship series. Only it never did.

"We actually filmed [Shoresy's face reveal] a couple of different ways, because we also filmed it for the end of this last season of 'Letterkenny,' and we didn't end up using it," said Tierney. "And then it just felt right and natural that the first thing you see is him taking a s***, and you see his feet, and then he comes out of the stall. It was like, 'Well, how else do you reveal Shoresy really?' ... This is the way to do it. It felt fairly organic to his character."

"Shoresy" currently boasts a single season made up of six episodes, but Season 2 is scheduled to release later this year. "Shoresy," as well as "Letterkenny," are exclusively available to stream on Hulu.