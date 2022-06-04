The Deeper Meaning Behind Billy Butcher's Powers In The Boys Season 3

Contains mild spoilers for the first three episodes of "The Boys" Season 3

The first three episodes of "The Boys" dropped on Prime Video on Friday, June 3, and it seems every character on the show has been on their best behavior for the year since last season's events transpired. That was destined to change, and it didn't take long for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to go against his instincts and takes Temp V, an experimental serum that gives him super powers for 24 hours. After hallucinating a conversation with mortal enemy Homelander (Anthony Starr), in which the superhero mocks him for wanting to become like those he hates, Butcher takes the serum, which gives him super strength and the ability to shoot lasers from his eyes, just like Homelander.

Still determined to kill the all-American superhero he detests, Butcher interrogates a supe named Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery) on the whereabouts of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a presumed-dead superhero rumored to be the Boys' best chance at defeating Homelander and Vought International once and for all. With the Temp V serum in his veins, Butcher cruelly lasers off Gunpowder's face, proving he's not so different from Homelander after all — or is he?

In a new interview with Variety, "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke reiterates that all of the superpowers in the Prime Video series are metaphors. "When it came time to give Butcher powers, that still held," Kripke said. "The discussion was, 'What is going on inside Butcher, and then how do we come up with a power that dramatizes that?'"