5 Best Cult Classic Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

What is a "cult classic" anyway? The generally accepted definition is a film that wasn't a success during its release, but has since developed a following among critics and audience members. That umbrella explanation applies to a diverse array of titles: limited-release indies like Richard Linklater's "Slacker" or the recent "Splitsville"; undefinable cinematic visions like those by David Lynch or Yorgos Lanthimos; so-bad-it's-good experiences (see "The Room" or "Cats"); and countless films that possess combinations of those criteria.

In the past, viewers went to repertory theaters or museums or stayed up late to catch broadcasts of their favorite cult classics. Today, they're available 24/7 on any number of streaming platforms, including Netflix. Though largely devoted to new and popular movies and series, Netflix also has its share of cult favorites in its library. We picked five of the most enduring movies currently playing on the streamer and ranked them according to their Rotten Tomatoes percentages. The mix here covers several decades and genres; in short, there's something here for almost every type of cult fan.