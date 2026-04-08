The Godfather's James Caan Almost Lost Sonny Corleone To This Hollywood Legend

Released in 1972, Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" was one of the seminal films of the New Hollywood, frequently topping the list of '70s best picture Oscar winners. One of the most rewatchable movies of that decade, if not all time, "The Godfather" had a rocky road on the way to the screen, and many variables could have prevented it from becoming a masterpiece.

That's especially true of the casting, as "The Godfather" made stars of Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, and James Caan. It was Caan, in fact, who nearly lost the role of a lifetime to another Hollywood legend: Robert De Niro. At a 2024 Q&A in New York City for his film "Megalopolis," Coppola revealed (via Indiewire) that the role of hot-headed eldest son Sonny Corleone almost went to De Niro: "He had an unforgettable audition for Sonny Corleone, that, uh, was so in advance of what I even could imagine because he really nailed that kind of a guy."

De Niro's audition (which Coppola posted on his YouTube channel) offers a fascinating glimpse into how the role of Sonny might have changed dramatically in his hands. The role went instead to Caan, who earned an Oscar nomination as best supporting actor (competing against Duvall and Pacino, all of whom lost to Joel Grey in "Cabaret").