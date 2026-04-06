Darth Maul Vs. Darth Vader: Who Is The Best Star Wars Character?

Darth Maul is a better Star Wars character than Darth Vader. There, I said it.

That wasn't always the case, though. In 1999, with a big box of stale popcorn and grape slush (the only acceptable flavor, really) in tow, I sat down to watch "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" at the cinema. As a young pup with extra-strong spectacles, my eyes widened watching a demonic-looking Sith with the greatest double-bladed lightsaber I had ever seen face off against two Jedis in the form of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Even then, I thought it an unfair fight for Maul (Ray Park), because why was two-on-one allowed here? The valiant Sith fought hard, decimating Qui-Gon before Obi-Wan sliced him in half. That was that ...

Yet, Maul's journey from jobber to an icon of the franchise started here. It's a transformation I could not have predicted – especially after his brutal bisection in "The Phantom Menace" – as he battled the inevitable Vader (David Charles Prowse) comparisons to develop his own unique arc and mystique. He's even starring in his own animated series now: "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord." Let's look at how he succeeded in becoming the better overall character in a galaxy far, far away.