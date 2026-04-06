Darth Maul Vs. Darth Vader: Who Is The Best Star Wars Character?
Darth Maul is a better Star Wars character than Darth Vader. There, I said it.
That wasn't always the case, though. In 1999, with a big box of stale popcorn and grape slush (the only acceptable flavor, really) in tow, I sat down to watch "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" at the cinema. As a young pup with extra-strong spectacles, my eyes widened watching a demonic-looking Sith with the greatest double-bladed lightsaber I had ever seen face off against two Jedis in the form of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Even then, I thought it an unfair fight for Maul (Ray Park), because why was two-on-one allowed here? The valiant Sith fought hard, decimating Qui-Gon before Obi-Wan sliced him in half. That was that ...
Yet, Maul's journey from jobber to an icon of the franchise started here. It's a transformation I could not have predicted – especially after his brutal bisection in "The Phantom Menace" – as he battled the inevitable Vader (David Charles Prowse) comparisons to develop his own unique arc and mystique. He's even starring in his own animated series now: "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord." Let's look at how he succeeded in becoming the better overall character in a galaxy far, far away.
Yes, Darth Vader is the most popular villain in the Star Wars Universe, but ...
Darth Vader isn't only the most popular villain in the Star Wars universe, but he's also one of the most recognizable antagonists in all of pop culture — alongside prestigious names like the Joker and Hannibal Lecter. To put it into context: My parents, who wouldn't be able to tell the difference between Star Wars, Star Trek, and "Spaceballs," know who Vader is. That's how impactful he is.
There's no escaping the fact that Vader's story appeals and continues to captivate the imagination. In 2025, one of those hideous Kenner action figures of Vader collected over $130,000 at an auction, proving that this breathy cyborg has his legion of followers who are more than willing to shell out their life savings for anything to do with him.
In terms of popularity, Darth Maul started at a deficit by proxy. Even though he's Sheev Palpatine aka Darth Sidious' (Ian McDiarmid) first apprentice in canon, the way in which the films were released only saw him introduced after Vader, who was also Sidious' protégé. Plus, it didn't help Maul's cause that his first appearance arrived in the worst "Star Wars" movie of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Popularity isn't the measure of true greatness, though. Otherwise, all the Emmys would be given to the Kardashian clan instead of shows like "Breaking Bad."
Darth Maul's character development surpasses Darth Vader's
In the movies, Darth Maul is only presented as Darth Sidious' stooge (as well as a brief cameo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story"), while Vader turns out to be a vital cog of the Skywalker Saga. The latter's arc is all about redemption, as he turns away from the Force to the dark side; however, when it truly counts, he fights against Sidious' corruption to find the soul of Anakin Skywalker and do the right thing before dying.
Maul's real journey begins in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," as it's revealed he's still alive. Maul's brother Savage Opress finds him, and the bisected Dathomirian Zabrak receives a pair of cybernetic legs. Taking Savage under his wing as his own apprentice, Maul forms a criminal empire and seeks revenge against Obi-Wan. However, there's a sting in the tail as Sidious strikes down Savage.
These events change Maul, who rejects the Sith and seeks to stop Sidious' rise to power, but still craves to slice and dice Obi-Wan, which turns out to be his downfall. Maul develops into a thoroughly complex character who holds the power to change the trajectory of the Star Wars universe. The problem is that while he would be a valuable ally for the Rebels in their quest to stop Sidious, he still operates within darkness and has his own way of conducting business. He can't be trusted — or can he? From "The Clone Wars" to "Star Wars Rebels" and the various comic books, Maul's characterization evolves, leaving fans with years of intrigue.
Darth Maul is Obi-Wan Kenobi's eternal rival, while Vader is no one's
A major part of Darth Maul and Darth Vader's arcs is how they're interpreted as antagonists. On the surface level, Vader appears like the Big Bad of Star Wars, but he isn't. He's Palpatine's muscle or enforcer — pretty far from the kingpin of the entire operation. He's a boss fight, not the final boss. Consequently, he's never Luke Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi's arch nemesis. They acknowledge him as a threat and treat him as such, realizing he possesses incredible power, but Palpatine is the end goal.
On the other hand, Maul is Obi-Wan's greatest rival. He is the one who struck down Obi-Wan's master, Qui-Gon Jinn, so there's a personal animosity that's built in here. Luke might have had this for Vader after the Sith kills Obi-Wan in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," but the moment he discovers Vader is his father, it changes everything. Obi-Wan bests Maul in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," but the hate flows long after this battle. Like Batman and Joker, they're doomed to do this until one of them perishes. In this case, it's Maul.
Throughout canon, specifically in the animated corner of the Star Wars universe, it's a welcome plot point to see the two foes locked in on each other. It adds weight to Maul's character depiction, as well as Obi-Wan's, giving the Jedi Master a worthy rival that challenges him. And as with any good rivalry, they show respect for each other during the last dance.
Darth Maul is one of the coolest-looking characters in Star Wars
The best kind of villain frightens in what they do and how they appear. Now, to be completely honest, Darth Vader never scared me as a kid. Sure, James Earl Jones' booming voice hit the right spot, but the breathy sounds reminded me of my own asthma, and I wanted to offer him my pump or nebulizer to assist with his breathing woes. Also, look at him. He's about as menacing as my grandmother's Hoover from the late 1980s.
Now, Maul — that's what a bad guy should look like. From the dark robe that serves as the polar opposite to his Jedi opponents, to the horns on his red and black head, his appearance stops you in your tracks, as he forces you to take notice of his sinister charm. Heck, he's definitely the inspiration for the Lipstick-Face Demon in the "Insidious" movies, and that character is one of the scariest-looking fiends in all of horror.
Let's talk about his double-bladed lightsaber. When I saw that for the first time, my jaw dropped. It instantly makes sense and turns him into a more dangerous opponent. Even when I play "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," I ensure that Cal Kestis uses that same lightsaber stance, since it makes you unstoppable in the game and increases the range of attack. Kylo Ren can shove his lame crossguard, because Maul possesses the coolest lightsaber in all the galaxy.
More Maul stories are welcome, but Darth Vader has served his purpose in Star Wars
Every person comes into your life for a reason, season, or lifetime. For Darth Vader, he fits into the first two categories. He's crucially important to the "Star Wars" story, but he's served his purpose. There's no need to revive him because that will only dilute his influence. Lucasfilm and Disney already tried with the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, and that didn't exactly turn into a smash hit, so let the cyborg rust in peace.
By comparison, there's still a lot of mystery around Maul. "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels," and now "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" fill in a lot of the blanks, but there are still questions about what else he got up to. From his time as Darth Sidious' apprentice to the further exploration of his time on Mandalore, there are so many stories primed to be told about him.
While there are "Star Wars" characters who instantly evoke eyerolls when I find out there's a new movie or show coming out about them, Maul hasn't made me feel that yet. He isn't oversaturated or overdone in this universe. There's still a lot of mileage left in Maul, which could even enhance him even further as a character. So, yes, Vader will always be the prom king of Star Wars, but Maul is the edgy theater kid in the back of the class that probably has a more interesting personality overall.