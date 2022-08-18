Tatiana Maslany Has An Interesting Admission About Her Orphan Black Characters
Tatiana Maslany has recently taken over the headlines for starring in Marvel's newest Disney+ series, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," released August 18th, 2022. While it's inarguably the highest profile role she's ever taken on, it's by no means her first lead. Maslany starred in BBC America's science fiction thriller series "Orphan Black," which kept her dutifully working for most of the 2010s. Anyone who watched "Orphan Black" knows she spent hours making the series as complex as possible.
As her status rises, Maslany's work is getting more attention, and fans are eager to dive into whatever trivia they may. In this way, she recently admitted to a certain amount of mental purging in the wake of "Orphan Black" ending ... and by "a certain amount," we're being gentle and generous. Here's what Maslany had to say when she discussed the project that first vaulted her into the public consciousness.
Tatiana Maslany purged the work she no longer needed
In a piece for Elle, it's revealed that Tatiana Maslany physically purged the many different voices she used for her "Orphan Black" characters. She said, "I was like, 'Jesus. I don't know where they are. They're gone. They're not in my body anymore.' It was like trying to remember how to key into them." According to Maslany, she discovered this while recording a podcast entitled "Orphan Black: The Next Chapter," which required her to revive her previous character work.
For those unfamiliar, Maslany portrayed Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena Manning, Rachel Duncan, and many others. All of them are clones from an illegal experiment. Maslany was required for "Orphan Black" to give each clone a distinctive voice and physical personification.
Imagine having to recall not only one character for a follow-up project but five. Seriously, who has the mental capacity for all that? Fortunately for Maslany, Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk share one singular personality.