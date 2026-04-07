5 Best TV Shows Like Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

Apple TV is steadily becoming known for science fiction, with shows like "Silo" and "Severance" showing how well they can both adapt existing stories and create new ones. "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" follows in that same vein, continuing the story of the ongoing Monsterverse about the Titans leaving Hollow Earth and exploring our Earth.

The series dives deeper into the origin of the Monarch organization while brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) and sister Cate (Anna Sawai) try to figure out what happened to their missing father. With two seasons so far, the show has received praise for its cast performances and focus on humans over Titans, resulting in an average of 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

For fans itching for more shows like "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," look no further. Between giant monsters, family journeys, and mysterious islands, there's plenty to watch that embodies similar human stories, while also featuring all manners of beasts that are equally impressive and destructive.