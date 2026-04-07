5 Essential Apple TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Day
In most tech-themed avenues of life, Apple can hardly be said to be the new kid of the block. However, that characterization very much does apply in the streaming game. Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and was stealthily rebranded to Apple TV in 2025, which means that the service still has the streamer equivalent of that new car smell.
Despite its fairly recent emergence, Apple TV has already established itself as one of the more interesting operators in the field. The best TV shows streaming on Apple TV right now can go toe-to-toe with any other streaming service's output. What's more, the same applies to some of the streamer's most bingeable content. Apple TV has plenty of excellent shows that you can easily watch in a single day, and while these shorter series are sometimes overlooked, they're no less worth watching than any of the longer shows on the platform. Let's take a look at five of the best Apple TV limited series you can binge-watch in one day.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
There are strata of quality hiding under the most obvious Apple TV titles. Just take a look at the service's science fiction titles, and you'll find plenty of underrated Apple TV sci-fi shows you have to watch, lurking just behind the obvious titles like "Severance," "Foundation," and "For All Mankind." Because of this depth, it may not be surprising if "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" has flown under your radar despite its rave reviews.
"Last Days" is a story about the elderly titular character (Samuel L. Jackson) whose memories are temporarily returned by an experimental treatment. Aided by Robyn (Dominique Fishback), a young caretaker who replaced his nephew Reggie (Omar Benson Miller) in the task, he uses his briefly returning access to his past to relive a whole ocean of memories — including ones that could get him to the bottom of Reggie's mysterious death. Walton Goggins also continues his apparent mission to appear in as many prestigious projects as he humanly can by playing Dr. Rubin, the mysterious scientist behind Ptolemy's memory treatment.
The heart of the show is the amazing connection that forms between Ptolemy and Robyn, portrayed with deep nuance by Jackson and Fishback. Ptolemy's memories are exposed nerves that often dive into dark subject matter, but Walter Mosley's limited series has plenty of heart thanks to the deft performances and a crisp, genuinely touching story.
Manhunt
John Wilkes Booth's assassination of Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865 is a major historical event that most people are at least cursorily aware of. But how well do we really know the details of the incident — and its frankly unbelievable aftermath? Monica Beletsky's seven-episode historical drama "Manhunt" focuses on Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), Lincoln's (Hamish Linklater) personal friend and secretary of war. After the assassination, Booth (Anthony Boyle) flees the authorities, and it's up to Stanton to oversee that the assassin and his accomplices are brought to justice.
The search for Confederate sympathizer Booth and his co-conspirators was the biggest manhunt America had ever seen, set against the backdrop of a country reeling from the sheer shock of its first-ever successful presidential assassination (Andrew Jackson had survived his own assassination attempt 30 years prior). As such, it's a great subject for compelling drama. Enjoyed by critics and driven by committed performances throughout, "Manhunt" should absolutely be on your viewing list if you're a fan of great historical TV shows.
The Shrink Next Door
The eight-episode comedy-drama "The Shrink Next Door" is based on the true story of psychiatrist Isaac Herschkopf and stars comedy buddies Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. Here, "Dr. Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) becomes increasingly invested in his patient Marty Markowitz (Ferrell), to the point of grossly breaching boundaries and inserting himself in Marty's life.
In an exclusive 2021 interview with Looper, "The Shrink Next Door" co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson dished on Rudd and Ferrell. As Hahn noted, the filming of the show was precisely as fun as you'd expect it to be, considering its male leads. "I mean, there was definitely a lot of breaking, just because we got loopy or tired and it's those guys," she said. "And I don't really break that often. Like I really try not to. I get so like, 'Ohhh, I've got to get it together!' But it's really hard to look at Paul Rudd in the face when he's laughing."
Despite the on-set shenanigans, the show itself isn't what you'd call a laugh-a-minute situation. It weaponizes Rudd's notorious likeability, as the charismatic Dr. Ike slowly worms his way into all aspects of the wealthy Marty's life for personal gain. While "The Shrink Next Door" wasn't exactly adored by critics, viewers have quite enjoyed the show, and it's well worth watching for fans who want to see Rudd and Ferrell playing off each other in roles that are far removed from their usual fare.
Black Bird
Dennis Lehane's 2022 true crime drama "Black Bird" is likely one of the first titles that come up when Apple TV miniseries are discussed. Critics and audiences both adored the show. It was nominated for a total of four Primetime Emmy Awards and won two, including an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy for Paul Walter Hauser.
"Black Bird" is about a promising football star turned drug dealer called Jimmy Keene (Taron Edgerton) whose crimes catch up with him. With a 10-year prison sentence without possibility for parole staring him in the face, the desperate Jimmy accepts a deal with FBI Agent Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi). Larry's new mission: In exchange for a blank slate, he has to befriend double murderer and suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser) and get him to confess to the 14 murders the authorities are convinced that he has committed. However, pulling off a stunt like this is far easier said than done, as Larry's unnerving presence and the dangers of prison life weigh on Jimmy.
Anchored by great performances by Hauser, Egerton, and Ray Liotta (as Jimmy's father Big Jim), the series leverages its "based on a true story" status to maximum discomfort in all the right ways. In particular, the physical and vocal nuances that Hauser pours in his terrifying role make sure that the most disturbing moments on "Black Bird" will linger with you for days.
Disclaimer
If any limited series is proof of the sheer amount of star power in the Apple TV roster, it may very well be "Disclaimer." The seven-episode show was written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón of "Children of Men" and "Gravity" fame. It stars two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett and one-time winner Kevin Kline, with a supporting cast that features names like Sascha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and "Squid Game" star Jung "Hoyeon" Ho-yeon.
"Disclaimer" revolves around famous and esteemed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett, with Leila George portraying the younger version of the character), who receives a mysterious book called "The Perfect Stranger." The main character of the book not only seems to be modeled after her, but the story details a terrible secret from her past. Scrambling to find out the truth about the sender and the situation, Catherine finds herself on a collision course with Stephen Brigstocke (Kline), who blames her for his son's (Louis Partridge) 2001 death in Italy.
It's a complex starting point, and things soon get even stranger as the story juggles the novel's version of the 2001 events with Catherine's own memories. The truths that unfold deliver one gut punch after another, as the story keeps pulling the rug from under the viewer. The acting, of course, is immaculate across the board, and the show's twisty nature is enough to keep you guessing until the very last episode. "Disclaimer" is an entertaining psychological thriller through and through.