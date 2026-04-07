5 Essential Apple TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Day

In most tech-themed avenues of life, Apple can hardly be said to be the new kid of the block. However, that characterization very much does apply in the streaming game. Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and was stealthily rebranded to Apple TV in 2025, which means that the service still has the streamer equivalent of that new car smell.

Despite its fairly recent emergence, Apple TV has already established itself as one of the more interesting operators in the field. The best TV shows streaming on Apple TV right now can go toe-to-toe with any other streaming service's output. What's more, the same applies to some of the streamer's most bingeable content. Apple TV has plenty of excellent shows that you can easily watch in a single day, and while these shorter series are sometimes overlooked, they're no less worth watching than any of the longer shows on the platform. Let's take a look at five of the best Apple TV limited series you can binge-watch in one day.