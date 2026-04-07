A Landman Season 2 Scene Was Much More Painful For Ali Larter Than Anyone Realized

Angela Norris, played by Ali Larter, is one of the strongest female characters in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman." She's the ex-wife to petroleum giant Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), and when she isn't helping her daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), she's helping entertain the local senior citizens. Though most of her scenes aren't painful to shoot on the Texas-filmed Paramount+ show, one sequence in Season 2 caused the actress to be attacked by fire ants, which covered her feet in bites.

While trying to film a scene at sunset, Larter ended up standing on top of the insects, and while the bites were painful, it added emotion to her performance in the moment. "I'm standing there in this wide open field, barefoot, jean shorts," Larter said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "And I'm standing there, and I'm looking at the horses, and all of a sudden I feel something crawling between my toes. And I look down and there are fire ants biting my toes." Because they needed to get the shot, the actress continued on, not wanting to interrupt filming, though her reaction to the ants bled into the scene. "I'm crying because I was getting bit by fire ants," she admitted.