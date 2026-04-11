10 Worst Book-To-Movie Adaptations Of All Time

Great movies can come from anywhere. We've had quality motion pictures based on toys, comics, historical events, musicians, anything under the sun. However, since the dawn of cinema, books have been among the ripest places to draw inspiration from, even those deemed "unfilmable."

On the other hand are those instances where great books were turned into awful movies. These projects squandered amazing texts and transformed them into hideous cinematic creations, tarnishing the source material's legacy and angering avid readers. Operating in a similar vein are the worst book-to-movie adaptations of all time. These movies would be terrible even if they weren't based on (often superior) books. Everything about these productions was a disaster, though each film has varying shortcomings.

Books can be tremendous starting points for movies, but not for these misguided disasters. Whatever went awry in these 10 projects, they all gave the very concept of book-to-movie adaptations a dreadful name.