Marshals Episode 6: How Long Monica Dutton Has Been Dead After Yellowstone

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Out of the Shadows"

Six episodes into Season 1 of "Marshals," "Yellowstone" fans remain confused about which year the drama takes place in. Until now, it hasn't been clearly stated how long it's been since Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) died, but new episode "Out of the Shadows" explains that a year has elapsed since Monica passed on. That means it's been at least 12 months in the Taylor Sheridan universe since "Yellowstone" ended, as Monica was perfectly happy and healthy when we last saw her. But exactly how much time has gone by since Kayce gave up the Dutton Ranch remains unknown.

Audiences learn about this milestone in the saddest way possible — by witnessing the moment after her passing. Yes, viewers finally get to see that long-teased moment from the trailer for Season 1 of "Marshals" in which a nurse draws a sheet over Monica's head while her grief-stricken husband and son look on. But for the first time, onscreen text explaining that this moment happened "a year ago" is added to the scene. That's definitely a long time for Kayce (Luke Grimes) to grieve, and even the cowpoke himself admits that it's time for him to let go of both the past and his widower's weeds.