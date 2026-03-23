Kayce Dutton's Potential Marshals Love Interest Is Leaving Yellowstone Fans Furious

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 4 — "The Gathering Storm"

It's only been a few months since Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) met her tragic fate, but her widower Kayce (Luke Grimes) is already considering the possibility of dating again. In "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 4, "The Gathering Storm," he meets Dolly (Ellyn Jameson), the daughter of a rancher who's gotten himself stuck in the mountains during a severe oncoming storm after an accident. Kayce and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) head out to successfully rescue him, and Dolly later shows up the marshal's favorite watering hole and buys them a round of drinks as a thank-you.

It's Andrea (Ash Santos) who nudges Kayce into realizing that Dolly isn't just being kind, but has a romantic interest in him. When Dolly asks Kayce for a private tour of Big Sky Country, Kayce responds with a somewhat bashful "Maybe." But fans are less than pleased with the fact that Kayce is already moving on so quickly from his wife.

"Oh, please for the love of God do not start Kayce off with love interest this soon after Monica's death," declared u/funkofanatic95 on the "Marshals" subreddit. "I may not have liked Monica much at all because all she did was cry, but for real both Kayce and Tate are still grieving... her shoes are still by the damn door." It's not just that Dolly is so unlike Monica, but that the character feels stereotypical to the show's fans. "Too soon after Monica's death — and too soon in the series storyline. Plus, we don't need a bottle blonde from back east," said u/BeachgirlNJ0613.