Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About The New Yellowstone Spin-Off Trailer
CBS has finally released a first-look trailer for its upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Marshals." After months of anticipation, the action-packed compilation of clips has left viewers with a single question — where is Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)? Click our video above and get the lowdown on fans' feelings about Monica's possible disappearance.
"Marshals" will focus on Dutton family white sheep Kayce (Luke Grimes) while he tries to navigate life as a U.S. Marshal. His son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), is confirmed to appear, but his wife Monica isn't in the trailer, and Asbille is not listed among the show's cast. As a matter of fact, the montage strongly hints she might be dead from some sort of fatal illness — if the sight of a body being covered by a nurse, in a room laden with pill bottles, means anything. Kayce is also seen visiting the Duttons' graveyard and saying that most of his family is gone, none of which bodes well for poor Monica.
Loyal watchers have taken note, and they haven't been afraid to express their disappointment over her absence. "Monica killed off?? Count me out!" said @NCRick1 on X, while @VRValicento echoed those sentiments, remarking, "Monica's dead? WTH?"
Monica's death might be one more tragedy in a short, hard life
If Monica Dutton dies, it'll put a tragic cap on a life already fraught with ill omens. Long divided between her people at the Broken Rock Reservation — where she was raised — and her love of Kayce, Monica could never quite find a foothold in either the Duttons' crime-filled world or her own tribe.
During the course of the series, Monica is forced to deal with a heap of physical and emotional pain. Her brother dies in the series premiere, and her sister-in-law later takes her own life, orphaning their children. A teacher by trade, Monica is accidentally hurt while trying to stop two students from brawling. Her fall causes a brain injury and temporarily leaves her wheelchair-bound.
Later, she becomes pregnant, only to lose the child in a miscarriage brought on by a car accident. Monica subsequently has a smaller role on Season 5 of "Yellowstone," but when she appears she puts pressure on Kayce to break away from the Duttons. The couple finally manage to find a way out in the wake of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being killed; during the series finale of "Yellowstone," Monica settles into a brand new life with Kayce and Tate on their very own ranch, far from the influence of the Dutton name. Want to hear more about what "Yellowstone" fans think of Monica's possible departure from Kayce's life ahead of "Marshals"? Then watch the video above.