Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About The New Yellowstone Spin-Off Trailer

CBS has finally released a first-look trailer for its upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Marshals." After months of anticipation, the action-packed compilation of clips has left viewers with a single question — where is Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)? Click our video above and get the lowdown on fans' feelings about Monica's possible disappearance.

"Marshals" will focus on Dutton family white sheep Kayce (Luke Grimes) while he tries to navigate life as a U.S. Marshal. His son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), is confirmed to appear, but his wife Monica isn't in the trailer, and Asbille is not listed among the show's cast. As a matter of fact, the montage strongly hints she might be dead from some sort of fatal illness — if the sight of a body being covered by a nurse, in a room laden with pill bottles, means anything. Kayce is also seen visiting the Duttons' graveyard and saying that most of his family is gone, none of which bodes well for poor Monica.

Loyal watchers have taken note, and they haven't been afraid to express their disappointment over her absence. "Monica killed off?? Count me out!" said @NCRick1 on X, while @VRValicento echoed those sentiments, remarking, "Monica's dead? WTH?"