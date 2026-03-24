Yellowstone: Dutton Ranch Trailer Suggests A Dark Rip And Beth Story Isn't Over Yet
After months of waiting and sparse updates, "Yellowstone" fans finally got their first glimpse of the spin-off series "Dutton Ranch." It's immediately clear that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) haven't gotten the clean break they were hoping for during the "Yellowstone" finale. In the teaser, Rip can be seen eyeing a half-buried body, staring at an exposed arm intently. One can't help but think of the many, many people that he took to the train station in "Yellowstone" during his time working for John Dutton (Kevin Costner).
The arm of the buried body shows a smart shirt, and the elegance of the clothing in question makes one think of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Beth's adopted brother, whom she killed and Rip disposed of during the final days of "Yellowstone." While Jamie arguably deserved to die after passively allowing John to be murdered, his death is an albatross that continues to threaten Rip and Beth's freedom. Whether or not Jamie comes back to haunt his sister, it's clear that the past isn't going to stay in the past for everyone's favorite ranching power couple.
Beth and Rip are trying to start over in Texas
At the end of "Yellowstone," Beth purchases a small ranch outside of Dillon, Montana, where she plans to start over with Rip. Beth and her brother Kayce (Luke Grimes) are now two of the last-living branches on the Dutton family tree and each decides it's time to move on with their own lives out of the shadow of John's legacy; they sell the ranch back to the Broken Rock Reservation. Beth and Rip take a young friend with them — Carter (Finn Little), who had been working on Beth's father's property as a trainee cowboy and considers Beth and Rip paternal figures, in spite of the fact that Beth wants nothing to do with motherhood.
This seemingly set the stage for the spin-off to take place near Dillon, but creator Chad Feehan and executive producer Taylor Sheridan seemingly decided to retcon this — "Dutton Ranch" will in fact take place in the south of Texas, where Beth and Rip will clash with another ranch. Carter will still be in "Dutton Ranch," but the threesome will be joined by a host of fresh faces. Annette Bening will play powerful rival rancher Beulah Jackson, and Ed Harris will appear as Everett McKinney, a local veterinarian who is compassionate and kind.
"Dutton Ranch" premieres on May 15, 2026 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network.