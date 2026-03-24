Yellowstone: Dutton Ranch Trailer Suggests A Dark Rip And Beth Story Isn't Over Yet

At the end of "Yellowstone," Beth purchases a small ranch outside of Dillon, Montana, where she plans to start over with Rip. Beth and her brother Kayce (Luke Grimes) are now two of the last-living branches on the Dutton family tree and each decides it's time to move on with their own lives out of the shadow of John's legacy; they sell the ranch back to the Broken Rock Reservation. Beth and Rip take a young friend with them — Carter (Finn Little), who had been working on Beth's father's property as a trainee cowboy and considers Beth and Rip paternal figures, in spite of the fact that Beth wants nothing to do with motherhood.

This seemingly set the stage for the spin-off to take place near Dillon, but creator Chad Feehan and executive producer Taylor Sheridan seemingly decided to retcon this — "Dutton Ranch" will in fact take place in the south of Texas, where Beth and Rip will clash with another ranch. Carter will still be in "Dutton Ranch," but the threesome will be joined by a host of fresh faces. Annette Bening will play powerful rival rancher Beulah Jackson, and Ed Harris will appear as Everett McKinney, a local veterinarian who is compassionate and kind.

"Dutton Ranch" premieres on May 15, 2026 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network.