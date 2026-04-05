Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finally Shows The MCU's Most Elusive Superhero In Action
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 3 – "The Scales & the Sword"
The "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 episode "The Scales & The Sword" focuses on Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who's waiting for what amounts to a show trial in a secret Anti-Vigilante Task Force compound. The trial inevitably finds him to be the vigilante Swordsman, and he's locked back in that row of tiny holding cages from the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1. Fortunately, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has other plans: He infiltrates the compound and frees the prisoners.
While Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) waits outside, Jack promptly becomes Daredevil's de facto second in command during the mission, helping him free the prisoners. When the situation inevitably escalates to a patented Daredevil hallway fight, we finally see Jack fight as Swordsman. Not in the costume, not yet — the only time we've seen that is still that one grainy video clip that's been occasionally alluded to since Season 1.
Regardless, Jack is now legally considered to be Swordsman, and proves to be very much an MCU vigilante-level threat with his melee weapon proficiency. Let's face it: Jack has been teased to become Swordsman ever since "Hawkeye," and "Daredevil: Born Again" has sprinkled so many not-so-subtle clues about his vigilante status (just look at this episode's name, for instance) that it's effectively confirmed.
We've already seen what Jack Duquesne can do
Jack Duquesne seemed like he would turn out to be a major villain when he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on "Hawkeye." This, of course, was by design. Casting Tony Dalton — known for portraying the bone-chilling villain Lalo Salamanca on "Better Call Saul" — as the character, whose comic book incarnation is Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) mentor and adversary, was a clever red herring. In the end, Jack not only turned out to be a gentleman figure who's unlikely to contribute to any Marvel Television profanity records for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, but he actually proved himself as one of the genuinely nicest characters in the MCU.
Although "The Scales & the Sword" marks the first time MCU Jack Duquesne has fought antagonists after being legally deemed to be the Swordsman, we have actually seen him in action before. In "Hawkeye," he deftly duels Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and he later uses his fencing skills to defeat a few Tracksuit Mafia goons. It's that latter fight, in fact, that gives him the idea that vigilantism might be enjoyable. Perhaps now that the cat seems to be fully out of the bag we'll get some better shots of Jack donning that Swordsman costume in the refined and confident second season of "Daredevil: Born Again."