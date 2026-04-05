Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finally Shows The MCU's Most Elusive Superhero In Action

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 3 – "The Scales & the Sword"

The "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 episode "The Scales & The Sword" focuses on Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who's waiting for what amounts to a show trial in a secret Anti-Vigilante Task Force compound. The trial inevitably finds him to be the vigilante Swordsman, and he's locked back in that row of tiny holding cages from the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1. Fortunately, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has other plans: He infiltrates the compound and frees the prisoners.

While Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) waits outside, Jack promptly becomes Daredevil's de facto second in command during the mission, helping him free the prisoners. When the situation inevitably escalates to a patented Daredevil hallway fight, we finally see Jack fight as Swordsman. Not in the costume, not yet — the only time we've seen that is still that one grainy video clip that's been occasionally alluded to since Season 1.

Regardless, Jack is now legally considered to be Swordsman, and proves to be very much an MCU vigilante-level threat with his melee weapon proficiency. Let's face it: Jack has been teased to become Swordsman ever since "Hawkeye," and "Daredevil: Born Again" has sprinkled so many not-so-subtle clues about his vigilante status (just look at this episode's name, for instance) that it's effectively confirmed.