Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Premiere Sets A New Profanity Record For Marvel Television

Contains general spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 1 – "The Northern Star"

"Daredevil: Born Again" has never been afraid to be gritty, dark-natured, and filled with grown-up language. But Episode 1 of the critic-stunning Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" sets a new land-speed record for profanity in the Marvel Television Universe, at least when it comes to a single episode. There are 14 instances of the F-word in Episode 1 alone, which averages out to a record both for the television side of the MCU itself and "Born Again" at large.

Naturally, the MCU's big screen endeavors haven't been as constrained in their language limitations: "Deadpool and Wolverine" is rated R because the curse word is spoken 116 times, making it the most foul-mouthed Marvel project of all time. But "The Northern Star" makes "Daredevil: Born Again" the MCU project with the second-highest number of curse words in it.

Usually, both in Marvel's televised world and at the box office, swears are typically limited to words like "hell," "damn," or other mildly naughty phrases. And the ever-freewheeling Deadpool aside, this episode of "Born Again" is impressive for one simple reason — it more than doubles Season 1's total output of that four-letter word.