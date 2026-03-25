Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Premiere Sets A New Profanity Record For Marvel Television
Contains general spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 1 – "The Northern Star"
"Daredevil: Born Again" has never been afraid to be gritty, dark-natured, and filled with grown-up language. But Episode 1 of the critic-stunning Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" sets a new land-speed record for profanity in the Marvel Television Universe, at least when it comes to a single episode. There are 14 instances of the F-word in Episode 1 alone, which averages out to a record both for the television side of the MCU itself and "Born Again" at large.
Naturally, the MCU's big screen endeavors haven't been as constrained in their language limitations: "Deadpool and Wolverine" is rated R because the curse word is spoken 116 times, making it the most foul-mouthed Marvel project of all time. But "The Northern Star" makes "Daredevil: Born Again" the MCU project with the second-highest number of curse words in it.
Usually, both in Marvel's televised world and at the box office, swears are typically limited to words like "hell," "damn," or other mildly naughty phrases. And the ever-freewheeling Deadpool aside, this episode of "Born Again" is impressive for one simple reason — it more than doubles Season 1's total output of that four-letter word.
Season 2 of Daredevil even tops itself for blue language
Only one episode into Season 2, and the average number of times the F-word is spoken during a "Daredevil: Born Again" episode has doubled. The first season totaled 38 uses of the word, with an average of four F-bombs per episode. The most frequent user thus far has been Episode 5, which uttered the word 11 times. Judging from Season 2, Episode 1, it looks like that record is set to be broken.
That's just one small sign that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) isn't playing around this time. The show will see him reunite with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who appears in "Born Again" for the first time ever. Matt continues to do battle with Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and a host of other troublesome villains while keeping his identity as a lawyer par excellence alive. Will Matt survive and thrive or suffer for his pains?