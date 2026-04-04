Tragic Details About The Cast Of Peaky Blinders

Looper's readers have deemed that Season 1 is the absolute best season of "Peaky Blinders," and Sam Neill's magnificently wicked Chester Campbell is a major part of the season's allure. The ruthless inspector is the first truly major adversary who poses a threat to the Peaky Blinders, and continues to terrorize them well into Season 2.

The actor who plays Campbell, Sam Neill, is considerably less threatening than his "Peaky Blinders" villain. Arguably best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, the affable Neill splits his time between acting, running the Two Paddocks vineyard in New Zealand, and antics like naming his farm animals after fellow actors. However, the actor's life also has a darker side: He's living with a stage three blood cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which was diagnosed in 2022.

Though his condition was in check as of 2023, he will need chemotherapy for the rest of his life. Regardless, Neill has made his peace with the situation. "I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me," he told The Guardian. "Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn't care less."