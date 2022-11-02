Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Season Of Peaky Blinders According To Fans
"Peaky Blinders" was a tremendous success for Netflix and the BBC, with the series finally wrapping its lengthy run with Season 6 in 2022. The drama is also a short one for a six-season show, with only 36 episodes — but boy did they pack a punch. The Shelbys are the villainous antagonists of the series, and while they partake in some truly questionable practices, you can't help but root for them to win. They are the bad guys going up against even bigger bad guys each season, and it made for a compelling drama.
We asked our readers — by order of the Peaky Blinders — to choose their favorite season of the BBC-Netflix series, and they spoke up loud and clear. Over 600 Looper readers took our survey, and who landed on top (and on the bottom) should come as no surprise to longtime fans of the show. Check out where your favorite season landed as we all wait for the "Peaky Blinders" movie.
Peaky Blinders Season 1 reigns supreme
Coming in first in our "Peaky Blinders" survey is Season 1, with a whopping 40.5% of respondents choosing it as their favorite season. The debut season defined the Shelby family and perfectly introduced Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as the brutal patriarch. The Shelbys went up against Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles) and moved toward legitimate business, all while being traced by the scummy Inspector Campell (Sam Neill). Oh, and Grace (Annabelle Wallis) was there too.
In second place is Season 2, with 21.49% of the vote. A tremendous follow-up to a stellar premiere outing, Season 2 sees the Shelbys take on Sabini (Noah Taylor) in hopes of controlling horse racing and the sale of alcohol to the United States. Perhaps the biggest plus of Season 2 is the introduction of Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy). In third place is Season 3, with 19.5% of our surveyors selecting it as their favorite season. This one had somewhat of a confusing plot — White Russians, Red Russians, despicable priests, spies, trains, tanks, explosions, f***in' Linda (Kate Phillips). It was a lot.
The rest of the poll plays out as you might expect — Season 4 lands in fourth place (12.23%), Season 5 in fifth (3.64%), and Season 6 in sixth (2.64%). If our survey proves anything, it's that "Peaky Blinders" peaked in its introductory season and slowly declined — but that certainly is not everyone's opinion. "Peaky Blinders" is an incredibly well-rounded show worth re-watching. We might eventually figure out the plot of Season 3.