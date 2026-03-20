Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man's Major Death Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man"

"Peaky Binders: The Immortal Man" brings the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) to a close in the most explosive way possible. He cheated death a few times during the show's six-season run, but now it's official — Tommy dies in "The Immortal Man." Watch the video above to see the fan reaction to his death and if viewers think it makes sense within the "Peaky Blinders" universe.

Tommy is regularly outrunning people who have it in for him in the series, but fans are saying his death still feels unexpected in "The Immortal Man." What makes it even more shocking is that his demise doesn't come from a rival but from a member of the Shelby family tree, and via a bullet with his name on it. It feels like it's designed to be symbolic, but was it the best move?