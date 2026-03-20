Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man's Major Death Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man"
"Peaky Binders: The Immortal Man" brings the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) to a close in the most explosive way possible. He cheated death a few times during the show's six-season run, but now it's official — Tommy dies in "The Immortal Man." Watch the video above to see the fan reaction to his death and if viewers think it makes sense within the "Peaky Blinders" universe.
Tommy is regularly outrunning people who have it in for him in the series, but fans are saying his death still feels unexpected in "The Immortal Man." What makes it even more shocking is that his demise doesn't come from a rival but from a member of the Shelby family tree, and via a bullet with his name on it. It feels like it's designed to be symbolic, but was it the best move?
Does The Immortal Man ruin Season 6?
While fans agree that it was shocking to see Tommy die in "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," they're split into two camps about what it means for the end of the show's narrative. One group insists that Season 6 of the series should be the canon ending, with the movie ruining what they feel is a satisfying finale. In the last episode of "Peaky Blinders" Season 6, Tommy lets people believe he's dead, but "The Immortal Man" makes it literal.
The other side understands what the creative team was trying to do by making Tommy's death real, essentially passing the torch to his son, Duke (played by Barry Keoghan in the film). Having sustained a fatal gunshot wound and knowing he will not survive, Timmy has Duke finish the job so he can assume control of the Peaky Blinders. It's like a full-circle moment, but it's still painful to watch. To hear more about what the fans thought of Tommy's death in "The Immortal Man," watch the video above.