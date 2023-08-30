John Wick 5 Is In The Works - But Don't Expect A Happy Ending

So many action movies and revenge thrillers tell the surface-level story of a man or a woman who has been slighted by society and turns their attention to retribution. "Gladiator," "Kill Bill," "The Count of Monte Cristo," and "Unforgiven" are some of the best in the industry. But "John Wick" has done what those others couldn't: it turned the concept of revenge into a multi-film franchise, along with spin-offs and TV series. Now that we know "John Wick 5" is happening, we can look back and prepare ourselves for what is bound to be a very unhappy ending as the franchise wraps up. "He's f***ed for the rest of his life. It's just a matter of time," director Chad Stahelski told IndieWire.

Many of us have been in a place where we feel truly broken. We find ourselves stuck in a corner and surrounded by grief, despair, or an overwhelming sense of loss. That is what makes John Wick (Keanu Reeves) the kind of character who can take a simple revenge thriller and turn it into a massive franchise. Of course, the realness and relatability are part of the reason we can't expect him to ride off into the sunset. Repercussions are real, and that is what sets "John Wick" apart from the rest of the subgenre of revenge thrillers.

Get excited about the future return of Wick, but prepare yourself for an ending that doesn't see him enjoying your typical happy outcome.