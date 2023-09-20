The Continental Review: You'll Want To Check Out Immediately

Set in the late 1970s, the three-part prequel "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" is an origin story of sorts for Winston Scott, the manager of the titular hitman hotel played by Ian McShane on the big screen. As much as the character is a fan favorite, I find it highly unlikely that anybody was desperate for the tale of how he came to run the hotel — as with all lore in this franchise, trying to determine the specific ins and outs of how this world operates makes it lose all functionality, not to mention robbing it of a certain mystique. That this universe is populated seemingly entirely by hitmen to the extent that there is a chain of hotels just for them is an amusing novelty. The joke is diluted when the series tries to explore how this would function when it should be nothing more than a means of establishing locations for fight scenes.

And believe me, what "The Continental" lacks in fight scenes — it isn't until the final hour of episode three that we get anything more than brief fistfights or clumsily staged shoot-outs — it more than makes up for in a plodding revenge narrative directly linked to how the hotel is managed. Before Winston took over, the New York Continental was managed by Cormac (Mel Gibson), a boo-hiss baddie played by the easiest actor in Hollywood to root against. Winston got dragged back over to New York after starting a life for himself as an entrepreneur in London when his brother (Ben Robson) stole an important token from the hotel — the younger sibling has been drafted to get it back, but things quickly go awry, and suddenly he's putting a team together to get his revenge on the owner.

On the face of it, the plot itself is as minimal and as easily digestible as any of the four prior "John Wick" movies, which may appear convoluted on paper but have always revealed the inner machinations of this underworld primarily through their action scenes. Very rarely do they take a breath for exposition. The opposite is true in "The Continental" — any action is brief and lackluster, so almost the entire running time of each feature-length episode is devoted to how Winston manages to get his crack team together. The process soon becomes an endurance test, considering that nobody is fleshed out beyond a typical action movie archetype. This is surprising considering that the prequel series offers far more parallels with real-world events than the more heightened movies, taking place during the "Winter of Discontent" recession, and with Winston's journey theoretically mirroring that of the mafia's ruthless rise to power over a city. It ends up saying less by trying to tackle more.