10 Most Successful Athletes-Turned-Actors, Ranked

Not everyone who becomes an actor had that dream since childhood. Or if they did, they didn't take a direct route to getting there. While many successful actors went through the usual steps to build their careers, some were already on other paths before veering into acting, such as the many famous singers turned actors.

But this transition can occur outside of the entertainment industry as well. For example, many actors were originally athletes. Football players, wrestlers, martial artists, and professional bodybuilders have made up many of the key players in action movies over the last five or six decades. Not only that, but some of them have gone on to become some of the most successful actors of all time, period. In determining "success" for the sake of this list, we obviously looked at who made the most at the box office and had the highest-rated TV shows, but we didn't stop there.

We also considered overall career longevity, number of beloved titles, how popular they were at their peak, and other such metrics that aren't strictly financial. Beyond that, our main criteria is that each person started as an athlete and then became an actor, rather than an already established actor who subsequently took a stab at sports — examples of the latter being Kurt Russell, Mickey Rourke, Paul Newman, et al.