Carl Weathers Landed His Iconic Rocky Role By Insulting Sylvester Stallone

While the late Carl Weathers is known for several major credits, the most recognizable role of his career is undoubtedly his portrayal of boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films. Initially appearing as the antagonist of the 1976 original, Weathers went on to return as Apollo in the next three installments, turning him into one of the franchise's most enduring stars. However, it wasn't always such a guarantee that Weathers would take on the role of Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) biggest rival. In fact, it took a last-ditch attempt for Weathers to score the part — one that involved insulting the lead star to his face.

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weathers recalled how his audition for "Rocky" didn't go as smoothly as he hoped. According to the performer, the only person available to read with him was Stallone himself, who was introduced to Weathers as the film's writer and not its star. "We read through the scene and at the end of it, I didn't feel like [the scene] really sailed ... and they were quiet and there was this moment of awkwardness," he recalled. "So I just blurted out, 'I could do a lot better if you got me a real actor to work with.' So I just insulted the star of the movie without really knowing it and not intending to."

Luckily for Weathers, his accidental insult resonated with Stallone, who seemingly felt that it embodied Apollo. The rest is history, with Weathers signing onto the role. "Sometimes the mistakes are the ones that get you the gig," he noted.